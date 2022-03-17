ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

I scooped Lotto jackpot with winning number that was same as my mother’s maiden name – it had to be fate

By Jacob Bentley-York
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p60eg_0ehuGmJ600

A MAN has claimed he scooped the Lotto jackpot after the winning number was revealed to be the same as his mother’s maiden name.

Steven Richter believes it was no coincidence that he won £100,000 on the North Carolina Lottery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2WpZ_0ehuGmJ600
Steve Rictcher won $100,000 on the North Carolina Lottery Credit: Twitter/ @nclottery

He told lottery officials: “The winning number that I had was ‘six’ and that’s my mother’s maiden name,” adding “It had to be fate.”

The 53-year-old, from Jackson Springs, purchased The Cash scratchcard at a local petrol station – initially believing that he snagged $100.

But to his shock, the zeroes kept on coming as he quickly called his wife to share the fantastic news.

“I told her to guess how much I won,” Richter said. “She still can’t believe it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtkMZ_0ehuGmJ600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRzDu_0ehuGmJ600

Steven said he wants to use his winnings to pay off his bills as well as put money towards his daughter’s college education.

“I guess it just happened to be my time,” he concluded.

Last month, The North Carolina lottery was scooped by a woman who claimed she had used the same numbers for 16 years.

Lola Allen proved that persistence does pay off after winning $264,419 with a $1 Cash 5 ticket.

She told lotto officials there that she was "numb" with shock when she discovered her numbers had been drawn.

Retired teacher Lola said: "From the very beginning, I’ve been using the same numbers.

“They are my favorite numbers, so I stuck with them.

"When they all fell into place, I was in shock. I was numb.”

It came as The Sun reported on an army vet who won $4million on the lottery after he used the numbers from a fortune cookie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwTEg_0ehuGmJ600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpxES_0ehuGmJ600

Gabriel Fierro, 60, bought the sweet treat while he was dining with his wife at the Red Bowl Asian Bistro in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fierro received an email that he had won which left him “dumbfounded” and his wife thought it was a scam or April Fools Joke.

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

NC man thought a lottery ticket would make him rich. He bought one and hit a jackpot.

A North Carolina man saw a lottery ticket that said it could make him a millionaire. So he bought one and ended up hitting a jackpot, state lottery officials said Tuesday. “I still don’t believe it’s really true,” Daniel Jenkins of Lincolnton told officials when he claimed his $1 million prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday, according to an N.C. Education Lottery news release. “For me, this is life changing.”
LINCOLNTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Rock Hill Herald

Couple thought they won $500 in SC lottery – until checking the ticket again

A couple in South Carolina were basking in a lottery win — until a closer inspection gave them even more reason to celebrate. The girlfriend was sitting on the couch scratching through a $3 crossword-style lottery ticket her boyfriend had bought her when she told him some good news, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Lottery winner’s killer calls for future jackpot claimants to be anonymous: ‘It makes them a target’

A woman sentenced to life imprisonment in Florida for murdering a lottery winner has been a surprise supporter of a bill to keep recipients’ names anonymous. A bill passed in Florida’s legislature last month and now awaiting Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ signature would keep secret the names of lottery winners of $250,000 (£187,000) or more for 90 days, unless that winner wants to be named. Speaking in a recent interview from prison, Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore said naming lottery winners “puts a target on them”, and made them suspectable to crime – including, potentially, death.The 47-year-old Tampa woman was...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotto#Numb#I Won#Jackpot
UPI News

Man wins over $73,000 just four weeks after another lottery prize

March 3 (UPI) -- An Australian man who won a $73,280 lottery jackpot said his win was doubly surprising, as he had won "another big prize" just four weeks earlier. The Bracken Ridge, Queensland, man told The Lott officials he was unaware that he had won $73,280 from the March 2 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot drawing until officials reached him by phone.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
UPI News

Man wins $1 million lottery prize during stop to buy a ginger ale

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A thirsty Massachusetts man who stopped at a store to buy a ginger ale ended up buying a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million jackpot. Nicholas Fulmer of Dracut told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he stopped at the Market Basket in Lowell because the store carries a specific brand of ginger ale that he likes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Is this the luckiest man in America? New Yorker defies odds of 1:3.52million to win $10million lottery from the same scratch-off game for the second time in three years: Says he's still trying to spend the first win

A New Yorker won a $10 million prize from the New York lottery's Delux scratch card game on Tuesday, the second time he's won the prize in three years. "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in '19," said Juan Hernandez, a divorcee and New York Mets supporter who lives in Hempstead.
LOTTERY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
357K+
Followers
13K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy