Energy Industry

Rand Paul on 'Fox & Friends': Dems’ energy policies ‘got us into this predicament’

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that the left's push of green energy policies are what put the United States in the predicament of having to deal with the Russia-Ukraine...

Comments

Georgia Girl
3d ago

He is absolutely correct. Biden killed drilling in many places and the prospect of drilling in others. Afterwards, we started importing more oil and guess where some of this oil came from? Russia and the Ukraine. Interestingly enough; he and Pelosi have personal gas and oil ties to the Ukraine with said oil and gas. Coincidence? Higher gas prices causes everything to increase in price... costs go to the comsumer. And let's not forget the devaluation of our dollar. Stop over printingm

6
Ron
2d ago

What’s the price of gas in Europe? I suppose that is Biden fault also. Rand Paul is just a trouble maker.

3
