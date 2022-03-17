Anti-virus software used by millions ‘could expose users to Russian hackers’ – how to protect yourself

INTERNET users have been urged not to use a popular piece of anti-virus software over fears it could be exploited by the Kremlin to spy or launch cyberattacks.

Security officials are concerned that Moscow-based Kaspersky could be forced to carry out illicit activity by the Kremlin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Germany's cyber security authority has warned millions to find an alternative product due to the "considerable risk" of an attack in light of threats made to western nations.

"A Russian IT manufacturer can carry out offensive operations itself, be forced to attack target systems against its will, or be spied on without its knowledge as a victim of a cyber operation, or be misused as a tool for attacks against its own customers," the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) said.

The agency did not state any specific evidence or allegation of malpractice against the company's products at present.

Kaspersky, which has been around 25 years, hit out calling the caution politically motivated.

Founder Eugene Kaspersky said his firm was given mere hours to address the "bogus and unfounded allegations".

"This is not an invitation for dialogue — it is an insult," he said.

"No evidence of Kaspersky use or abuse for malicious purpose has ever been discovered and proven in the company’s twenty-five years’ history notwithstanding countless attempts to do so."

He also spoke out against the ongoing conflict, saying: "The war in Ukraine can only end through diplomacy, and we are all hoping for a cessation of hostilities and continuing dialogue."

Back in 2017, then-US President Donald Trump banned Kaspersky's software from being used by the government.

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) also warned departments against using it the same year.

In a further blow to Kaspersky, German football club Eintracht Frankfurt has terminated its sponsorship agreement with the firm.

CEO Axel Hellmann said: “The BSI’s warning represents a decisive change in the factual situation and thus our confidence in the ability of Kaspersky’s products and services to provide protection.

"We’ve informed Kaspersky’s management that we’re terminating the sponsorship agreement with immediate effect."

