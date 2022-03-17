ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Old Dominion Experiences an On-Stage Fall During Concert

By Madison Miller
 4 days ago
Old Dominion had a bit of a scare while on stage for a performance.

One of the worst imaginable things that could happen on stage went ahead and occurred. Trevor Rosen is facing the stage near the center microphone when he begins to walk to his right.

He’s still looking at the crowd as he missteps and accidentally falls down the very front of the stage. He quickly picks himself up and grabs his guitar again. In fact, he doesn’t really look that affected at all given the smile that remains on his face.

Despite that, it left many Old Dominion fans wondering if the artist was going okay. On the way down he seems to smack his body and guitar pretty forcefully. Regardless, the band took it all lightheartedly when they shared the clip to Instagram with the caption “Fall stars.”

Fans quickly made sure that everyone was okay.

“Oh no!!!! Hopefully he is ok but on another note I am second hand embarrassed for him lol,” wrote one person in the comments. Meanwhile, a couple of people mostly wanted to make sure that his guitar was still intact and in one piece after the incident. One person may even have found out what is truly responsible for the incident.

“It’s those grey Peter Pan boots he’s been wearing for 5 years. They’ve had enough!!” someone wrote.

Old Dominion Big Win

Although Old Dominion took a big fall on the stage, the group had quite a big success earlier this month.

The ACM Awards streamed live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Prime Video on March 7.

During the show, Old Dominion kept on showing why they are the group to beat. The musical group ended up taking home the award for the group of the year for the fifth year in a row. It’s basically their category now.

As they went to accept this award, the group shared their excitement and also expressed their support for the people of Ukraine during this ongoing Russian invasion.

“Wow thank you guys — this is our fifth year and that’s no small thing. We do not take that for granted. We have so many people to thank, our families and people that we love and our management team … and our label … our fans. Thank you so much,” Matthew Ramsey, the band’s lead vocalist, said.

Dolly Parton also opened the awards by dedicating the show to Ukraine. It’s something Old Dominion was incredibly thankful for. They beat Little Big Town, Lady A, Cadillac Three, and Midland for the award.

“I’m so thankful that Dolly [Parton] said what she said at the beginning because I was feeling a little bit strange because we’re in this beautiful bubble here where every person whose name is mentioned tonight has fought for their dreams, but there are people fighting for their lives right now and it felt a little weird. I’m so thankful she said that. Thank you, we’re so grateful for this award,” Ramsey also said.

