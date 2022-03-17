ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Barcelona Express Interest In Signing Manchester United Forward; Liverpool Said To Be Admirers Too

By Soumyajit Roy
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nboyN_0ehuGW8M00

Barcelona have expressed their interest in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford while rivals Liverpool are said to be his admirers too

Barcelona have expressed their interest in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford while rivals Liverpool are said to be his admirers too, as per a report.

The English forward hasn't been at his best this season, especially in the last few weeks.

After his surgery at the beginning of the season, there were high expectations that the 24-year-old will be up and firing but he hasn't managed to deliver at his level so far.

His poor run of form resulted in him being omitted from the squad for the Manchester Derby which United lost 4-1 to Pep's City.

Reports then emerged that the United academy graduate was considering his future at Old Trafford due to a lack of clarity over his role at the club.

And Barcelona are apparently interested in the England international.

As per a report from Manchester Evening News , the Spanish outfit have expressed their interest over a potential signing of Rashford.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Catalan club have made contact with his representatives, and as per a source close to him, the 'phone hasn't stopped ringing' after reports emerged about him considering his Old Trafford theatre.

Deep down, the boy from Wythenshawe is reported to be not wanting to leave his boyhood club, where he came to the ranks to be an established starter for United.

MEN also states that Manchester United's rivals from the North-West, Liverpool, have made their admiration for Rashford known, although the Old Trafford club is highly unlikely to ever let their academy graduate make the switch to their arch-rivals.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Newcastle United Weighing Up Move For 'Unwanted' Neymar

Neymar could be the next, and biggest, part of Newcastle United's project, with the Brazilian forward reportedly wanted by the Premier League side. It has not been a good few weeks for Neymar in Paris, with PSG's owners apparently wanting to get rid of the most expensive player in the history of football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Thomas Tuchel
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Villa hosts Arsenal in EPL; Serie A top 3 in play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Aston Villa welcomes Arsenal in the Premier League, and Middlesbrough hosts Chelsea at Riverside Stadium in the first of the weekend's FA Cup quarterfinals. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was critical of the league for making the Gunners play so soon after losing to Liverpool 2-0 on Wednesday night. Emile Smith Rowe looks ready after coming off the bench on Wednesday after a bout of the coronavirus. Takehiro Tomiyasu will be checked as he attempts a comeback from a calf injury that has kept him out since January. Aston Villa will be without Lucas Digne, the France full back who injured a hamstring last weekend in the loss to West Ham. Second-tier Middlesbrough has won nine straight home games since November, and knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham from the FA Cup. Chelsea is coming off a Champions League win in Lille on Wednesday, and has serious doubts about the fitness of Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi. It has won 12 of its 15 cup quarterfinals this century.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#English#The Manchester Derby#United Academy#Spanish#Catalan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
285
Followers
314
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy