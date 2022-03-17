ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Applications Open For The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy

By Johnny Resendiz
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Highway Patrol is opening applications up for its 70th Academy. OHP is hoping to fill a need for more troopers across the state. Oklahoma is currently down more than 3,000 troopers, but new requirements are making it easier for...

www.newson6.com

