Shelby County, TN

Former Shelby Co. fire chief dies at 71

 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Fire Department is mourning the loss of a former leader.

Retired fire chief Clarence Cash died Wednesday following a sudden illness that left him in the hospital.

He was 71 years old.

The Vietnam veteran started working at the fire department back in 1973 after he left the army.

He became fire chief in 2004.

He’s credited with leading the department through a difficult period after 9/11 and modernizing local dispatch efforts.

Shelby County Fire released this statement on a Facebook post :

Fire Chief Cash has left his mark on this and other agencies here in West Tennessee. He will be remembered for many many years to come due to his many traits and his unwavering devotion to this industry. We encourage you to remember him and his family at home and here as his final call is answered.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

