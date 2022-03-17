ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WATCH: Finn Balor Explains His Recent WWE Absence

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a good excuse. WWE has a rather diverse roster with wrestlers from all over the world. That can make for some interesting matchups as you can see different styles coming together to face off on some rather big stages. There are some setbacks to having so many international wrestlers though,...

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Young Bucks Tease WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart’s Arrival In AEW

On this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks seemingly teased that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining AEW to manage FTR. As seen in the video below, FTR justified why they fired Tully Blanchard as their manager last week. “That...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Missing WWE Star Reveals Injury Status, Says He Isn’t Retired

He’ll be back. Retirement is a weird thing in wrestling, as it is rare for a wrestler to ever truly walk away from wrestling as a whole. There is always the chance to see someone get back in the ring for a one off appearance or one final run, which can take some fans by surprise. Now another wrestler who seemed like he might have been done has clarified his status and explained where he has been.
WWE
ComicBook

Undertaker Names One WWE Superstar He Believes Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 38 festivities, entering into the hallowed halls alongside Queen Sharmell and Vader. Few have had as legendary a career in the world of professional wrestling or sports entertainment as Undertaker, so he seems to be the perfect person to ask who else should be inducted next. He was asked just that in a new interview with the Dallas Morning News, and while he said several people come to mind, there is one that stands out most, and that is Michelle McCool.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Finn Balor
Wrestling World

Sheamus pays tribute to Cesaro

Last month, Cesaro left WWE deciding not to renew his contract with the company, also dissatisfied with the use they made of him, given his absence also in the Royal Rumble Match. Interviewed by Joey Hayden of DallasNews.com, Sheamus from Ireland talked about the legacy his friend left in the Stamford company.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes’ Wife: Brandi Rhodes

In this post, while most know everything about professional wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, we will be focusing on Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes. As a brief summary on the wrestling star, Cody Rhodes has been in the professional wrestling industry since 2006. He is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes and his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, is also a professional wrestler. He rose to fame during his time with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he carried his real name and the ring name “Stardust”.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Combat#Bt Sports#Wwe United States
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Killer Kross and Scarlett Speak About Life After WWE

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently spoke about their life after quitting the WWE. Before joining the WWE, they were a part of Impact Wrestling. Scarlett stated that they will not ever return to Impact Wrestling. She spoke about it during a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner. “We’re never...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: WWE SmackDown Superstar Shows Off Her New Tattoo

WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi took to her Instagram Stories Thursday to show off her new tattoo. As seen below, the tattoo appears to be a blend between a woman’s face and an alligator. Shotzi wrote the caption “Welcome to Gatorland B*[email protected]” while crediting artist Fain Douleur of Little Fang Tattoos.
WWE
PWMania

New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s SmackDown- -Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal, Madcap Moss & Baron Corbin. It was previously announced that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will collide on tonight’s show. Stay tuned for more updates on SmackDown.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Debut Set For AEW Dynamite Tonight

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be the special St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of the show, and it’s been announced that The Hardys will be making their AEW in-ring debut tonight when they face off against Private Party. Following the expiration of his non-compete clause Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW last week on Dynamite when he saved his brother from the A.H.F.O.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Women’s Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite

We have a new AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode on Wednesday night to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. The win marks Rosa’s first run with...
WWE
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss Reacts to Comment About WWE Not Using Her

Alexa Bliss has been off TV for a little while since her return at Elimination Chamber, and she had a bit of a chuckle at a fan’s comment about the situation. Bliss made her in-ring return at the Saudi Arabia show but hasn’t been on TV since, and on Friday she posted a Tweet which read, “I’ll just wait here I guess…”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Over the years fans have seen some legendary names get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and in a few weeks more names will have their legacies cemented during the annual induction ceremony. The Undertaker was the first name announced for the 2022 Hall of Fame class, but during...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy