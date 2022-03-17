ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea reports record daily COVID-19 cases amid omicron surge

By Mychael Schnell
 4 days ago
© Getty Images

South Korea reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as the country grapples with a surge of cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency recorded 621,328 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to The Washington Post, which marked a pandemic record for the country. That number was a 55 percent increase from the 400,730 cases reported the day prior.

Thursday also marked the deadliest day of the pandemic for South Korea, with 429 fatalities reported, according to the Post.

Officials in the country, however, have noted that the number of fatalities is fairly low — a 0.14 percent death rate — because of South Korea’s successful vaccination effort, according to the Post. More than 85 percent of individuals living in the country are fully vaccinated, and upwards of 60 percent have been administered a booster shot.

At the end of the month, children ages 5 to 11 will be eligible for the shot, according to the Post.

The COVID-19 surge in South Korea comes as the country grapples with the highly transmissible omicron variant. While less fatal, the strain has proved its ability to spread rapidly through populations.

South Korea has recently scaled back some COVID-19 mitigation measures to set aside the country’s limited resources for the elderly and individuals with preexisting conditions, according to the Post.

As of Thursday morning, South Korea had the highest daily average number of COVID-19 cases compared to other countries, according to The New York Times.

