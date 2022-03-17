UK weather forecast LIVE – Hottest day of the year THIS WEEKEND as Met Office predicts scorching 18C temperatures

FORECASTERS predict a 'dry, much warmer' weekend as temperatures could reach 18C.

Forecasters say a blast of warm air from North Africa is set to hit the UK this weekend bringing in the balmier temperatures, nearing 20C.

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, has said that the UK can expect dry weather and blue skies this weekend, adding temperatures are likely to sit between 17 and 18C, potentially reaching 20C.

The forecaster added that the UK will see "a lot of pleasant weather coming now".

Met Office forecaster Clare Nasir echoes this, saying: "Into the weekend high pressure reaching across Denmark will allow for settled conditions to extend right across the UK, but some stronger winds on Saturday certainly, gusts over the hills and moors as well as the mountains but with a southerly wind it will feel very warm across some parts particularly I would say the Moray Firth where we could see an 18C.

"Generally the weekend is looking fine and dry, much warmer with some sunshine."

The Met Office has said that the hottest day so far in 2022 was 17.2C in Pershore, Worcestershire.

Southern Spain and France have already been tinted with the coral coating after the dust was dragged up from the African continent.

It has been propelled across by gusty gales brought about by Storm Celia and showers are set to expel it from the skies today.

Although forecasters predict the impact is unlikely to be significant, vulnerable Brits have been warned to remain vigilant.

Met Office: It's going to get hotter over next few days

Brits are basking in sunny conditions in parts of the UK today.

But from Friday, the heat's going to rise across the whole country with highs of 17C in London and the south east.

Check out the Met Office's graphic below.

Dry & sunny conditions for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day falls on 27th March this year and doesn’t look like it’ll disappoint.

After Brits took advantage of the mild weather this weekend, we look ahead to more warmth and sunshine.

If you’re looking to enjoy outdoor activities for Mother’s Day, you’ll be in luck as the weather appears to be staying pleasant for the foreseeable future.

UK shorelines should expect wet and windy weather

Though most of us will enjoy sunny weather and mild temperatures, it’s not quite the same for our shores.

Strong winds are expected across most coasts, bring with it lots of rain.

The next two days will bring showers to the northeast and gales are likely along with lighter winds at times.

It’s set to be a warm Summer so here’s how to stay safe against UV

As climate change begins to make more of an effect, it’s important to be aware of UV rays.

Sunburn occurs when the skin is exposed to UV rays from the sun, but can also be from sunbeds.

Extreme sunburn can be very serious and even mild sunburn may not heal properly leading to aged skin and eventually skin cancer.

The Met Office advises sunscreen and avoiding excess exposure to UV rays.

Weather for this afternoon

If you're making plans for this afternoon, you best think twice!

The Met Office has warned of scattered showers moving 'east across the north and west'.

However, they have said that 'the south and southeast will stay dry and sunny.'

UK weather outlook for Saturday and Sunday

Saturday will continue fine as it will be dry with wall to wall sunshine and little in the way of any cloud cover around. A fine and clear evening.

These fine conditions will continue into Sunday as it will be another dry day with lots of sunshine and just some patchy fair-weather cloud around.

Tomorrow's forecast (Friday)

Any early patches of mist and fog will soon lift and clear during the morning.

It will then be fine during the day as it will be dry and bright with long spells of Spring sunshine, however there will be some variable cloud building in places. Remaining dry with clear spells during the evening

Tonight's weather

Daytime showers will clear during the evening.

Overnight will then be dry with long clear spells however there will be variable amounts of cloud in the north and west bringing the slim chance of a shower.

Patches of mist and fog will form under clear skies and will be most extensive in the south

Brits brace for hottest day of the year this week

BRITS are braced for the hottest day of the year this week as temperatures are set to soar as high as 18C.

High pressure building behind the wet weather over the course of the weekend is likely to see southern areas of England treated to a warm spring Saturday.

"We are likely to see some very pleasant spring sunshine, especially for the London and southeast area, during the course of the Saturday," he said.

"We're looking at temperatures of up to 16, 17, and perhaps even a rounded 18C could be possible."

'Very warm weekend'

Met Office forecaster Clare Nasir has said that for today, “the Western Isles and Northern Ireland the clouds will thicken here with some showery bursts of rain through the early hours of the morning and a strengthening wind.

"Elsewhere a fairly widespread frost leading to a cold start to the day come Thursday morning but for many it will be bright with some sunshine. It is not the case across western Scotland, you can see some heavy bursts of rain, snow above 600m or 700m. That rain extends down towards Northern Ireland."

Ms Nasir said it is likely to be "very warm" over the weekend.

"Temperatures are on the up over the next few days you can see here most places will be fine and dry with some lovely sunshine," she continued.

"Into the weekend high pressure reaching across Denmark will allow for settled conditions to extend right across the UK, but some stronger winds on Saturday certainly, gusts over the hills and moors as well as the mountains but with a southerly wind it will feel very warm across some parts particularly I would say the Moray Firth where we could see an 18C.

"Generally the weekend is looking fine and dry, much warmer with some sunshine."

UK weather outlook for Friday and Saturday

Early patches of mist will soon lift and clear on Friday to leave a fine day as it will be dry with lots of sunshine and just some patchy cloud cover.

On Saturday any early mist and fog will soon clear to leave another fine day as it will be dry with lots of sunshine and blue skies around.

A fine day as it will be dry with long spells of spring sunshine for most areas although variable amounts of cloud cover will tend to build into northern and western areas.

Outbreaks of rain and scattered showers will spread across Northern Ireland and Scotland and may be locally heavy at times.

Some rain tday for the west of NI, Highlands, the Western Isles and the Northern Isles

Meteorologist Alex Deakin has brought us the latest weather news for the rest of the day today, reminding us it isn’t sunshine everywhere.

Deakin said there’s a possibility the temperature could get as high as 16C in parts of eastern England today.

He made clear Glasgow and Belfast are likely to experience some showers in the late afternoon leading into the evening, before hitting Edinburgh.

Deakin confirmed Wednesday is looking very cloudy for much of the UK.