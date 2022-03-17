Rastafarian inmate wins battle with prison bosses who refused to provide him with fresh salad box to suit his strict vegetarian diet during pandemic

A Rastafarian inmate has won a battle with prison bosses who refused to provide him with a fresh salad box to suit his strict vegetarian diet during the pandemic.

For the previous three years, the prisoner had been given a weekly selection of vegetables and a daily salad box from which he made his own meals.

However, he made an official complaint after a change to the jail's regime due to the outbreak of Covid meant he was no longer able to follow his Ital Rastafarian diet.

Prison bosses had put a stop to the vegetable and salad boxes, replacing them with other foods, because the inmate no longer had access to cooking facilities due to Covid restrictions.

But he told the Prisons & Probation Ombudsman (PPO) that axing his fruit and veg supply was unfair.

The ombudsman has now ruled in favour of the inmate, but has not taken any action after the prison's catering department agreed to reinstate his daily salad box and his weekly vegetable pack.

His complaint was one of five food-related objections made to the PPO in which the ombudsman has ruled against prison bosses.

Another Ital Rastafarian who was moved to a new prison complained their diet was not catered for and the food they were given was sometimes rotten, inedible or there were items missing in another upheld complaint.

Other upheld complaints included one from an inmate who said he was not being given a soya-free vegan diet, he did not get enough food and, when he did, it was not hot.

The Prisons & Probation Ombudsman upheld a complaint made a Rastafarian inmate over fresh salad and vegetable boxes. Pictured: A stock image of a prison

The prisoner said the food he was being provided meant he was no longer able to follow his strict Ital Rastafarian diet. Pictured: A stock image of a salad box

The PPO ordered the prison bosses to issue an apology to the prisoner, who has a soya intolerance, and to work with kitchen staff to ensure he has a suitable menu.

Another prisoner complained about receiving rotten fruit and stale bread, while a Muslim prisoner contacted the PPO after they were twice given meals that contained pork.

It follows seven upheld complaints last year regarding accommodation.

These included one inmate in segregation who moaned they had a bad back because they had nowhere to sit and eat food after their table and chair had been removed.

Other cases saw complaints upheld from an inmate who had a cell with a blocked toilet, a prisoner who moaned their broken television had not been replaced and convicts annoyed there was not an adequate hot water supply in their showers.

David Spencer, Research Director at the Centre for Crime Prevention, said: 'It will be hugely frustrating for law abiding citizens faced with the challenges of a cost of living crisis, to see convicted criminals getting bespoke catering options provided at the taxpayers expense.

'These petty complains illustrate just how comfortable prisoners have come to expect life behind bars to be.

'Being sent the prison is supposed to be a punishment and to act as a deterrent against others committing similar crimes.

'As long as convicts are getting their every whim catered to behind bars, it is little wonder that recidivism is such an issue for our criminal justice system.'