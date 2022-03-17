ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Thieves swarm Lululemon two days in a row

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Police in Washington, DC are investigating back-to-back robberies at the same Lululemon store in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Thieves clad in masks and dark clothing are caught on camera storming the high-end athleisure wear store and storming out with arms full of clothes.

The group hit the store Saturday, and returned Sunday and pulled off the very same thing.

They made off with roughly $15,000 worth of clothing.

There has been an uptick in so-called “swarm robberies” since late 2021. Groups have been caught on camera across the U.S. storming high-end stores, overwhelming staff, and taking off with thousands worth of merchandise.

