This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, recently acquired JustCBD, a market leader in the consumable cannabinoid market. The acquisition is expected to provide meaningful growth acceleration and deliver human capital to the Flora organization and strengthen its foothold in the U.S. wellness market. In addition, there is significant opportunity to leverage Flora’s economically-advantaged cultivation to support expansion of the JustCBD brand across the global market. Roth served as exclusive financial advisor to JustCBD on the transaction.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO