ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

One&Only Portonovi

tatler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The most beautiful encounter between land and sea,’ Lord Byron allegedly said of Montenegro, and the One&Only group’s debut in Europe, fashioned as a contemporary take on a...

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Why Can Ferrereta is the Mallorcan hotspot to escape to this summer

According to charismatic general manager Miguel, some of the most beautiful beaches in Mallorca can be found near this sleepy, ochre-tinted town in the south. And he would know: The Connaught hotel alumnus has an innate understanding of the local area – and a knack for bringing it to life for his guests. Ask and he’ll tell you about the Norfolk pines that tower over the cobbled courtyards (legacies of the well-travelled family that once lived in the house, parts of which date back to the 17th century); or about the weekly market, which his chefs scour for the freshest tomatoes, ready to blitz into a glorious gazpacho at La Fresca restaurant; or about the Moorish influence, evidenced in the jadegreen pool flanked by 100-year-old olive trees. Miguel also has a sixth sense for what his guests need: be it a quiet corner to retreat to – the sitting room with its linen sofas and coffee-table books; a recommendation at dinner – the lobster rice, perhaps?; or a place to unwind after a day of exploring, such as Sa Calma spa. Miguel makes Can Ferrereta a place to enjoy the simpler things while time stands still – nothing beats sipping a gin and tonic, as the evening sun sets the walls aflame.
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

Aristi Mountain Resort

Road signs across the Epirus region and the Pindus mountains warn drivers to beware of bears. On the edge of the Vikos – one of the deepest gorges in the world, thread through with a seasonal river of pure icy waters and banks of medicinal herbs and wildflowers – this is not the Greece of travel posters. Zagori is, in Slav, ‘the land behind the peaks’. Once a refuge and historically always a mountain stronghold, it was remote and inaccessible enough to have evaded the attentions of the Ottoman Empire; and even now it has escaped the clutches of mass tourism. Aristi Mountain Resort, with dress-circle views over the valley and the Astraka mountain, is built out of stone, wood and slate in the local architectural vernacular and its tiered houses and terraces blend harmoniously into the rock face on the edge of a village. Paths and mule tracks fan out from here like the veins of a shepherd’s hand: plunging down ravines, across the beautiful 18th-century arched stone bridges that are a feature of the rugged landscape, linking the 46 settlements that form Zagori’s backbone. The sound of sheep bells and the scent of wild rose and woodsmoke waft through the cloud cover, like a memory of an Arcadian dream. Elsewhere in the country, temperatures are hitting 40 degrees. But escaping the oppressive heat of summer is not the only reason to visit this pioneering resort; just as important is to reconnect with the surrounding natural world. This high-altitude wilderness is the hotel’s greatest asset, and Aristi’s efforts to protect it have earned it an entry as one of National Geographic’s Unique Lodges of the World. An adjacent spa offers organic oils massages, and a springwater swimming pool has unforgettable views over the gorge.
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

Iniala Harbour House

The city’s newest hotel is also its hottest. Whisper its name and doors open – with both locals and tourists sizing you up appreciatively. It’s no surprise then that local celebrity Xandru Grech is its brand ambassador, working as a fixer to connect guests to the most glamorous parties and able to make introductions to anyone on the scene. The boutique hotel has just 10 bedrooms, so the staff are able to offer a very personalised service. The concierge can make reservations at the most in-demand galleries, such as Muza and Valletta Contemporary, and there’s a butler on hand to unpack your case. Interiors are sleek: oversized bathrooms with roll-top baths and double showers; endless storage space in the padded wardrobes; and chic little balconies overlooking the harbour. Art connoisseurs will also be impressed by the hotel’s collection of works, in particular its sculptures by such contemporary artists as Guy Buseyne, Stefan Schöning and Erli Fantini – many of which are on loan from Gardeco at Maison & Objet in Paris. (Buseyne’s Angel, a depiction of Icarus which dominates the lobby, is a major talking point). Just as artful is the Michelin-starred ION restaurant, with pretty little plates making up its tasting menu. Malta’s local produce is proffered with haute-cuisine flourishes, and includes such dishes as marinated prawns topped with caviar, foie gras truffles served with Amalfi lemon and black truffle, and the chef ’s take on hunter’s chicken that is almost too beautiful to eat (but you should).
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

Ashford Castle

Sitting on the edge of the Lough Corrib lake, surrounded by formal gardens, forests and mist snagged mountains, this property leans into a sheer sense of escapism. First occupied in the 13th century, it was bought by Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness of the brewing dynasty in 1852, becoming a hot house-party invite; so much so that, when Sir B’s son Lord Ardilaun hosted the Prince of Wales in 1905, the future king ended up staying for two months. It is now part of the Red Carnation Hotel collection, which completed an eye-wateringly expensive restoration six years ago, Stay in one of the 14 exquisite state rooms – all antiques, four-posters and weighty silk curtains – or better still, in the enchanting Hideaway Cottage by the water’s edge. With the 350-acre estate to call your own, choose from walks with the resident Irish wolfhounds, falconry, horse riding, clay-pigeon shooting, golf, fly fishing, biking, paddleboarding, ziplining and boating.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montenegro#Land And Sea#Spa#Europe#Citrus#Venetian#Sabia
tatler.com

Villa Igiea

Occupying a sprawling castellated villa built by the illustrious Florio family, this fabulous country house, updated thanks to a £25 million makeover by Sir Rocco Forte, stands on the edge of Palermo overlooking the bay. It was originally designed to be approached from the water and the constant to-ing and fro-ing of yachts provides a soothing spectacle as you lie on a sunlounger sipping a cocktail (head to the grass terrace beyond the pool for the best views). Before dinner in the art nouveau splendour of Florio, the hotel’s excellent restaurant, be sure to seek out the spa. And for moments of privacy, retire to rooms that are chic and fresh, their colour schemes inspired by the ‘Liberty’ art nouveau frescoes by Ettore de Maria Bergler in the Sala Basile. Villa Igiea holds a special place in the hearts of Palermitani, and its restoration to a world-class hotel is an important statement of their city’s prosperity. So much so that local top brass flock to the glamorous Terrazza, a cavernous, frescoed room leading out to a loggia and terrace – undoubtedly one of the chicest cocktail bars in Italy.
LIFESTYLE
Laredo Morning Times

Hotel Hacks From a Man Who Spends Every Night in a Hotel

Khalid Meniri is a well traveled man. After growing up in Algeria, he moved to New York early in his career to work as an app developer for major brands like Unilever and Moda Operandi. Later, he ventured out on his own and started a popular travel app called Six Travel, which allowed users to book travel experiences in a seamless fashion right from their phones. It was a groundbreaking app changing the antiquated digital hotel booking system, which, if you’ve ever booked a hotel from your computer, you know can be a very clunky process.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

The biggest cruise ship in the world sets sail: It has an ice rink and 19 swimming pools, room for 9,200 people and is longer than London's Shard is tall

She is a true behemoth of the ocean; a city on water longer than the Shard is tall with her own Central Park, ice rink, casino, 19 swimming pools, 20 restaurants and 11 bars. Weighing in at 236,857 tons – five times that of the Titanic – the Wonder of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, set sail in spectacular style on Friday for her maiden seven-day voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Caribbean.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TravelNoire

Living On A Cruise Ship Is The New Wave, Here's What To Know

Social isolation boosted the search for a better quality of life and established the remote work model, which allowed people to be productive anywhere in the world. To take advantage of this trend, Storylines is launching a set of luxury residential cruise ships, offering a “more affordable” opportunity of living on a cruise ship for an extended period of time— or even permanently.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
tatler.com

Your chance to see the Duchess of Cambridge's stunning 40th birthday portraits up close

The nation was mesmerised earlier this year by the release of the Duchess of Cambridge's beautiful 40th birthday portraits, which were taken in commemoration of the milestone occassion in January. The pictures, which are currently part of the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection, will feature as part of their Coming Home project, an initiative which sees the gallery lend portraits of influential people to places with which they are closely associated, giving communities across the country an opportunity to visit the original works in person.
CELEBRITIES
Travel + Leisure

These Gorgeous Villas at a Caribbean Hotel Come With a Complimentary Private Jet Membership

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly led to an increased interest in private aviation. With many travelers concerned for their health, flying private allows frequent fliers to eschew busy airports, avoid crowded planes, and affords a level of convenience that commercial flights simply can't match. For those who have considered making the switch to private charters, but have been in search of a great deal, this exceptional offer may just be what you've been waiting for.
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

11 Reasons Why This Small Bahamian Island Should Be Your Next Trip

Home > Destinations > Caribbean > Bahamas > Beaches • Trip Ideas. Long Island is not your typical cruise ship stopover. As one of the top three holiday destinations of 2022, according to travel insurance provider Squaremouth, the Bahamas have been a classic winter getaway for years. The country comprises 700 different islands, though only about 30 are inhabited. Among these 30 islands, Long Island is a compelling top destination. A quick flight from the main island of New Providence, Long Island is a stunning and culturally impactful place. It’s easy to miss if you don’t know about it already, but once you visit, you’ll never forget it. These 11 reasons to visit Long Island don’t even scratch the surface of what it has to offer.
TRAVEL
Mashed

Only One Town Is Allowed To Make This Traditional Irish Bread

Regional claim over certain dishes is strong around the U.S. and across the globe, too. If you've ever had a Philly cheesesteak in the city of brotherly love or a slice from the best pizza place in New York, you know the pride certain cities have over a signature dish. But unlike pizza and cheesesteaks, which can be found all over the country at varying levels of authenticity and deliciousness, some foods can only come from a specific place to live up to, and be called by, their name.
FOOD & DRINKS
tatler.com

Parisian opulence abounds at the Rosewood Hôtel De Crillon

Vincent Billiard remembers walking down the Place de la Concorde at 17 and looking up at the Hôtel de Crillon and thinking: ‘I want to work there one day.’ The 38-year-old Parisian is now the managing director, having attended L’École Hôtelière de Lausanne, and cut his teeth at the Ritz-Carlton, Bulgari Hotels and St Regis. The Hôtel de Crillon was built as a palace at the command of Louis XV. Indeed, its history – Marie Antoinette took piano lessons there and Karl Lagerfeld designed the Grands Appartements – might have seemed an overwhelming responsibility to some. But Billiard has taken it all in his stride. An endless presence during lockdown – Zooming staff and keeping morale high – his creed is that, if you treat the workers with the same respect you accord to guests, you’ll have a happy and efficient ship. Chapeau to that.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

In photos: the one and only Hello Kitty train station in Tokyo

Tama Center Station outside Sanrio Puroland is filled with Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, My Melody and more. If you’re a Hello Kitty fan in Tokyo, you’ve probably visited Sanrio Puroland in Tama more than once. Sanrio stans can easily spend a day revelling in rides and shows themed after all the brand’s classic characters. But that’s only part of the fun.
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort

Garden of Eden meets Silicon Valley… on a Pacific Island. That’s the Four Seasons Resort of Sensei Lanai. The seeds here were literally planted in 2012, when Larry Ellison, the billionaire co-founder of Oracle, purchased most of Lanai island and began to invest in organic farming and solar energy. Its opening late last year was a revelation of techno wellness. Prepare to be pampered silly – and peppered with data. Collaborating with David Agus, a scientist and oncologist best known for treating Steve Jobs, Ellison has created a spa enclave that aims to help guests focus on their long term health through personalised, high-tech analysis. A thermal body scan, for example, locates areas of inflammation. But it’s almost impossible to feel agitated when all the treatments take place in your own private spa hale – pronounced ‘hah-lay’ – an idyllic, cottage-like sanctuary with steam rooms and infrared saunas, and open to a lush garden graced with soaking pools and other delights. The menus, prepared by famed chef Nobu Matsuhisa, feature delectable produce fresh from the property’s own hydroponic farm.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy