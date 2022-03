Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban said Friday they will allow all girls in grades seven and up to return to school next week, a move praised by the United Nations. After the Islamist group seized power seven months ago, it only allowed boys to return to the classroom and barred girls across most Afghan provinces from doing so, citing financial constraints and a lack of arrangements needed to ensure gender-segregated education systems in line with Islamic Sharia.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO