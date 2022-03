I have written previously that author Bertold Brecht wrote a play, originally titled “Life of Galileo,” which was based upon the eminent scientist. (Much to the annoyance of my children, repeating myself has become quite a habit as I age.) In one scene, Galileo’s assistant laments, “Unhappy (is) the land that has no heroes.” Galileo soberly responds, “No. Unhappy (is) the land that needs heroes.” The point is that people should not look to super humans to save them; salvation, if you will, is to be found in ordinary people who work to achieve extraordinary things — either singularly or in concert with others.

