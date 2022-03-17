Vehicle Split in Half During Deadly South Jersey Crash
At least one person is dead following a terrible car crash Wednesday night in rural South Jersey. 6ABC is reporting that the crash happened at about...literock969.com
At least one person is dead following a terrible car crash Wednesday night in rural South Jersey. 6ABC is reporting that the crash happened at about...literock969.com
Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0