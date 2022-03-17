ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Vehicle Split in Half During Deadly South Jersey Crash

By Eddie Davis
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least one person is dead following a terrible car crash Wednesday night in rural South Jersey. 6ABC is reporting that the crash happened at about...

literock969.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lite Rock 96.9

Several Injured, One Extricated From Car In GSP Crash in Marmora, NJ

Several people were injured and one person had to be extricated from the car during a one-vehicle crash Sunday on the Garden State Parkway in Marmora. The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call at about 3:45 pm Sunday for a car that had left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash happened at mile marker 23.5 northbound on the Parkway.
MARMORA, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester County, NJ
Accidents
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
East Greenwich Township, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lite Rock 96.9

Have You Seen Missing Vineland Woman?

Police are asking for your help trying to find a Vineland woman who has been missing since Wednesday, March 16. According to a Facebook post by Vineland Police, Tarsha Carradero was reported missing on Wednesday and police are encouraging anyone with any information about her to come forward. If you...
VINELAND, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Here’s What All the Police Hubbub Is About in Linwood Today

Careful rubber-neckers, don't strain yourself, it's only a drill!. Linwood Police Department reports that the Atlantic County Crisis/ Hostage Negotiation Team will be conducting a training exercise in Linwood today. You could be seeing a lot of police activity throughout the day, but you should be aware that it is...
LINWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
Lite Rock 96.9

Gorgeous New Jersey Road Among Most Scenic Drives In America

There is no doubt that when you think about driving, you think about New Jersey. But it might not be scenic driving you're talking about. The kind of driving we do here in the Garden State is purposeful. It's tense. And it's a little bit rude. If you start talking about things like peaceful or scenic, you must be talking about somewhere else.
LIFESTYLE
Lite Rock 96.9

Startling New Video Shows Wildwood, NJ Coyotes Are On The Move

Well, South Jersey certainly has been the place to spot some pretty epic wildlife these days, huh?. It all started with the alleged cougar sighting in Galloway Township, Atlantic County, back in early March. According to a Galloway resident, she was out with her dog and claims to have seen a cougar that got within a few feet from both her and her dog. The woman said she knows the difference between a bobcat and a cougar and has no doubt that it was the latter.
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Lite Rock 96.9

Atlantic City Mom Was Right! 15-Yr Old Son Found Safe After Luring By Woman

Andrew Bing-Lester, Jr, 15, a student at Atlantic City High School is safe. Andrew was missing for a week after apparently being lured to Michigan by an adult woman. Andrew is described as an outgoing, friendly teen who is popular at Atlantic City High School, where he is a freshman. Students and teachers had been sharing online police department missing posters of Andrew since he went missing on Wednesday, March 2nd.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Careful When Putting Pets Out, More Rabies Cases Reported in EHT

South Jersey pet owners should remain vigilant when putting your pets in the backyard. It's been reported that another skunk has tested positive in Egg Harbor Township already this year. Apparently, this skunk had a run in with a few dogs and was tested at the beginning of the month. According to ShoreLocalNews.com, the sample provided a positive result a few days ago on March 9th.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy