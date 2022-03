ANN ARBOR, MI - With high school proms around the corner, it’s time to get a dress. Why not get a stylish one for free?. University of Michigan students have organized a Gowns for Good prom dress giveaway for students who may not be able to afford a dress. With that said, anyone is welcome to attend, said senior Mykel Dolinski, vice president of UM’s Society of Women Engineers.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO