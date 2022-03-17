ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jana Partners urges Zendesk shareholders to vote its nominees to board

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Activist investment firm Jana Partners on Thursday urged Zendesk Inc shareholders to vote its four nominees to the software firm’s board at the company’s annual meeting.

Jana, which launched the proxy contest a week before Zendesk shareholders voted against the acquisition of SurveyMonkey-parent Momentive Global, nominated four directors to the board arguing the company must be rehabilitated after the unpopular deal attempt.

The investment firm had nominated Quincy Allen, Felicia Alvaro, and Jeffrey Fox, executives with expertise in the software and technology industries as well as experience in mergers and acquisitions and finance. It also nominated Scott Ostfeld, a partner and a co-portfolio manager at Jana Partners.

The four candidates would run against Zendesk’s four directors who are slated for election this year, including two of the three Zendesk directors who served on the transaction committee that spearheaded the Momentive transaction.

In October, Zendesk agreed to buy Momentive in an all-stock deal worth roughly $4 billion. Zendesk’s stock price fell after the acquisition announcement and remained more than 20% below its pre-deal price until Nov. 30, when Jana wrote a letter publicly opposing the plans and urged the company to abandon the acquisition.

Reuters

Evraz's coupon payment blocked, believes sanctions responsible

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Evraz, the Russian steelmaker whose biggest shareholder is Roman Abramovich, said a coupon payment of nearly $19 million on a 2023 bond had not been received by its principal paying agent, adding it believed the issue was linked to sanctions. The London-listed company said it...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Naomi Osaka takes equity stake in crypto exchange FTX

(Reuters) - Tennis star Naomi Osaka has taken an equity stake in FTX and will be receiving compensation in crypto, the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange, one of the most valuable startups in the world, said on Monday. The four-time Grand Slam winner signed a long-term partnership agreement with FTX, as part...
TENNIS
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala launches $1.5 billion of bonds-document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala on Monday launched $1.5 billion five and 10-year bonds for sale, according to a document seen by Reuters. Mubadala’s unit Mamoura is selling $500 million worth of 5-year bonds at 80 basis points over U.S. Treasuries and $1 billion of 10-year bonds at 120 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document showed.
ECONOMY
