Economy

P&O Ferries says services will not run for next few days

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British registered P&O Ferries said it would be unable to operate services for the next few days - having previously suspended all sailings for a few hours pending a company announcement.

“P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few days. We are advising travellers of alternative arrangements,” the firm said on Twitter. (Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)

BBC

Are the P&O Ferries sackings legal?

P&O Ferries has been criticised by politicians and unions after announcing in a video call that 800 staff were being sacked with immediate effect. A cross-party group of MPs has condemned the company's action as "callous" and "disgraceful". But did P&O's move break the law?. Were the sackings unlawful?. According...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK-registered P&O Ferries says it is not going into liquidation

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - UK-registered P&O Ferries said it was not going into liquidation and is preparing to make a company announcement, after the company told passengers it was suspending services on Wednesday. read more. "P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation," a company spokesperson said in a statement.
INDUSTRY
Person
William James
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Returning £10m furlough cash after mass sacking ‘right thing to do’, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government cannot force P&O Ferries to reinstate the 800 workers sacked without notice, a minister has admitted, as he called on the company to return £10m in furlough cash.Defence minister James Heappey said it would be “right” for the firm to hand back money claimed during the Covid pandemic – and suggested the government was looking at ways to reclaim it.“It certainly feels to me that it would be the right thing to do for P&O to hand that money back,” the minister told Times Radio. “I’m sure that colleagues at the Treasury and Department for Transport...
ECONOMY
CBS New York

Airline confirms fatalities as Boeing carrying 132 crashes in China

Beijing — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, aviation authorities said. China's state-run media said the crash led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.China Eastern said the cause of the crash was "still under investigation" and it did not provide any detail, but in an official filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange it expressed "its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash."  The Boeing 737-800 from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#P O Ferries#British
Shropshire Star

Services suspended for days and protests expected against P&O Ferries

A Labour MP for one of the affected ports called on the Government to force P&O to ‘come up with a different plan’. Services were suspended and a series of demonstrations were expected to take place against P&O’s “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers. Unions...
ECONOMY
The Independent

P&O Ferries sacks 800 seafarers and suspends sailings for several days

P&O Ferries has fired 800 seafarers as it is “not a viable business” in its current state.The firm, bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, said it has suspended sailings “for the next few days”.Workers currently on board ships were instructed by unions not to leave.Coaches carrying agency workers hired to replace them are parked near ships at ports.There were reports that balaclava-clad security teams were sent on to ferries to remove the sacked staff.Mark Dickinson, general secretary of maritime union Nautilus International, said: “The news that P&O Ferries is sacking the crew across its entire UK fleet...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Evraz bond payment blocked, sees link to Abramovich sanction

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Evraz (EVRE.L), the Russian steelmaker whose biggest shareholder is Roman Abramovich, said on Monday a bond coupon payment of nearly $19 million had not been received by its principal paying agent, adding it believed the issue was linked to sanctions. The London-listed company said there...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Low water still hampers Rhine river shipping in Germany

HAMBURG, March 21 (Reuters) - Low water after recent dry weather continues to prevent cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the river Rhine in Germany, traders said on Monday. Low water is hampering shipping in much of the river in Germany south of Duisburg and Cologne to southern regions...
INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks turn lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020

Stocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, giving back some of their recent gains after the major indexes notched their best week since November 2020. The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower as of 1:44 p.m. Eastern after spending much of the morning shifting between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 346 points, or 1%, to 34,408 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Several Apple services down for some users - Downdetector

March 21 (Reuters) - Several Apple Inc services including Apple Music, the iCloud storage service, Apple TV and Apple Store were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. More than 4,000 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music, while nearly 4,000 reported problems with...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Evraz's coupon payment blocked, believes sanctions responsible

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Evraz, the Russian steelmaker whose biggest shareholder is Roman Abramovich, said a coupon payment of nearly $19 million on a 2023 bond had not been received by its principal paying agent, adding it believed the issue was linked to sanctions. The London-listed company said it...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ford says European production hit by chip shortage, Ukraine conflict

March 21 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Monday that vehicle production and orders in Europe have been hit by the global semiconductor shortage and the conflict in Ukraine. The U.S. automaker said it will idle its German plants in Saarlouis and Cologne, mostly due to the global chip shortage. That also led it to stop taking new orders for the S-Max and Galaxy vehicles built in Valencia, Spain.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's Ashmore chairman David Bennett to step down

(Reuters) - Investment firm Ashmore Group Plc said on Monday its Chairman David Bennett will step down next month. Ashmore said Bennett will leave on April 20 and Clive Adamson, senior independent director, will take over as chairman the next day.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox - Who is still buying Russian crude oil

(Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, and the European Union plans to discuss such a ban this week, sending global oil prices higher. The 27-member EU bloc is divided over whether to impose a ban that can affect about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

COLUMN-Australian alumina ban will squeeze Rusal and aluminium: Andy Home

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s decision to ban exports of alumina to Russia tightens further the raw materials squeeze on Russian aluminium giant Rusal. The company’s four million tonnes of smelter capacity each year processes eight million tonnes of alumina, which sits between bauxite and refined metal in the aluminium production chain.
METAL MINING
Reuters

Reuters

