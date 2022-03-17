P&O Ferries says services will not run for next few days

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British registered P&O Ferries said it would be unable to operate services for the next few days - having previously suspended all sailings for a few hours pending a company announcement.

“P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few days. We are advising travellers of alternative arrangements,” the firm said on Twitter. (Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)