Chelsea's top transfer targets will be having doubts about making a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer, warns agent, with players 'very nervous' about the uncertainty of dealing with the sanctioned club

 4 days ago

Chaos caused by sanctioning Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has left the club's summer transfer targets 'very nervous' about a move, say football agents.

The Blues are up for sale with potential buyers asked to lodge bids with the merchant bank, the Raine Group, on Friday.

However, uncertainty over the sale, the new owners and speculation about the future of manager Thomas Tuchel has made stars jumpy and looking elsewhere.

'I would have thought it would have a significant impact on recruitment,' football agent and sports lawyer, Dan Chapman, told Sportsmail.

'Players and more likely agents will be very nervous about whether the club will be free of sanctions by [the summer], so investing too much time now on any prospect of a move to Chelsea might be seen as fruitless.'

Before the current crisis took hold, Chelsea had been linked with a string of big names, including West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Real Madrid defender Eder Militao and Seville centre back, Jules Kounde.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5v0k_0ehu6TES00
Chelsea's owner since 2003, the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, has been forced to sell and has been heavily sanctioned by the UK government for his links to Vladimir Putin

Chapman said if a sale of the club proceeds quickly, there could yet be a flurry of activity in the summer.

But that will depend upon the new owner's vision for the club and their strategy in the market, which may be different to the high rolling years of Abramovich.

As happened at Newcastle, any new owners will have to come up to speed on recruitment very quickly, from devising a strategy to finding the players,

'Realistically, until a sale happens, I would say Chelsea's recruitment efforts are as frozen as their assets,' added Chapman, who is a partner at Leathes Prior.

'And agents will start looking elsewhere for their clients and that could impact Chelsea's ability to land their primary targets.'

Oligarch owner, Abramovich, was sanctioned last week, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, after the UK government concluded he had close ties with the regime of President Vladimir Putin - a connection Abramovich has always denied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fS0QS_0ehu6TES00
Interest in buying the reigning European champions has understandably been sky-high
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5hO8_0ehu6TES00
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has become a stalwart for both club and country recently 

As a result, all of Abramovich's assets were frozen in the UK, including Chelsea Football Club. The club is currently operating under a special licence from government.

Under the transfer rules, there should be no dialogue between contracted players and rival clubs regarding deals, because the window is closed.

In addition, the licence granted to Chelsea by the government prevents any new transactions, which includes transfers. It expires on May 31.

If the club is sold, the limitations on Chelsea's activity are expected to be lifted.

Even so, the situation at Chelsea will weigh heavily on agents as they look at options for their clients, said Stephen Heath, a sports lawyer who works on transfers at JMW solicitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YmUMY_0ehu6TES00
The deadline for prospective bidders for Chelsea to submit their proposals is fast approaching

'It is a disruptor for agents and players as they are considering what their options are likely to be in the summer,' said Heath.

'If their preference was to do a deal with Chelsea they would have to consider whether it is in the best interest of their player to look elsewhere because they may not be able to do that deal.'

After a £100million-plus outlay last summer and with squad depth only bettered by Manchester City in the Premier League, manager Thomas Tuchel opted not to sign any new senior players in January. However, as soon as that window close, speculation began over Chelsea's summer targets.

Always at the top of the list is West Ham and England midfielder Rice. Dropped from the Chelsea youth team, Rice has become a powerhouse for club and country.

West Ham boss David Moyes has previously said a £100m fee for Rice would be a 'bargain'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h77hI_0ehu6TES00
The likes of Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are out of contract at the end of the season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347XSw_0ehu6TES00
Tuchel reportedly asked the Blues board to sign 24-year-old Eder Militao in the summer

Chelsea have also been linked to a number of defenders. Prior to the crisis in Ukraine, and with the contracts of three defenders up in the air, Tuchel reportedly asked the Blues board to sign the 24-year-old, Militao, from Real Madrid in the summer.

Another 'priority' target was reported to be Kounde. Chelsea came close to landing the Sevilla centre back last year, but both clubs failed to agree a deal.

The deadline for bids to buy Chelsea is on Friday. Any potential buyer of the club will then have 10 weeks to complete the purchase before the end of the season and around 14 weeks before the summer transfer window opens on July 1.

However, the sale of the club may not even relieve doubts in the minds of players looking for a move, given the seismic upheaval at Stamford Bridge. Joining Chelsea under Abramovich is a different prospect to signing up for a new project under an unknown owner.

'There is also issue of managerial uncertainty,' one agent told Sportsmail. 'Will Tuchel stay under new owners or go to Manchester United? Tuchel sets the tone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327DzB_0ehu6TES00
With a rumoured £75m release clause, Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde was a 'priority' target 

Sportsmail reported yesterday that Tuchel is on Manchester United's list of candidates to take over as manager at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui and Spain coach Luis Enrique have also joined long-term contenders Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag among some of the other names being considered by United.

The Old Trafford hierarchy want to narrow down their search and make a decision as soon as possible with the process said to be entering an advanced stage.

Meanwhile, Tuchel continues to battle on with his side due to play a quarter final of the FA Cup at Middlesbrough, this weekend, after securing passage to the last eight of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday with a two-legged win over Lille.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TE4aY_0ehu6TES00
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel opted not to sign any new senior players in January

Having effectively stripped Abramovich of his control at Stamford Bridge, the government has taken charge of the sale and will play a lead role in deciding which bid is selected as the preferred option.

Blues director Marina Granovskaia is also offering guidance to interested groups.

Bidders were provided with a checklist of items to submit with their offers, including a proof of funds letter, a full list of advisers, a business plan and a timescale for completion.

