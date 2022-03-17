ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Steely Dan Reportedly Dropped Aimee Mann From Opening Slot

By Nick DeRiso
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aimee Mann said she won't be opening for Steely Dan this summer, though "no one is entirely sure why." Mann, who initially rose to fame with 'Til Tuesday, broke the news in a four-panel cartoon on Instagram then followed the drawing with several Twitter replies. Steve Winwood was initially...

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 1

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Judy Collins Revisits the Past on New Original LP, ‘Spellbound’

Judy Collins, 82, has no plans to slow down anytime soon. She recently released Spellbound, her first full album of original songs in her 60 year career. Collins, one of the most effervescent voices of the '60s folk movement, earned a good deal of recognition in her earlier years for interpretations of songs by other artists. She possessed a seemingly uncanny ability to pick out a hit, even and especially when the original writers were not yet household names. She included "Suzanne" on her 1966 album, In My Life, a song by the then-timid poet, Leonard Cohen. In 1968, she released a single version of "Both Sides, Now," by Joni Mitchell, who had written the song a few years earlier but hadn't felt it worthy for her first album — the single reached No. 8 on the charts.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Brian Auger Recalls Rejecting Jimi Hendrix Twice

British rock and jazz legend Brian Auger recalled the two occasions on which he rejected the chance to work with Jimi Hendrix, saying he didn’t regret his decisions. Auger was already a well-known name on the London music scene when Hendrix arrived from the U.S. in 1966. The American’s manager, former Animals bassist Chas Chandler, wanted him to join Auger’s band Trinity, which featured singer Julie Driscoll.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Winwood
Person
Aimee Mann
Person
Donald Fagen
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ace Frehley and Peter Criss to Play Together at Creatures Fest

Original Kiss alumni Ace Frehley and Peter Criss will perform together at this year's Creatures Fest. The weekend-long event will take place from May 27-29 at Nashville's Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. Former Kiss guitarists Bruce Kulick and Vinnie Vincent are also scheduled to perform, meaning all four living, non-active Kiss alumni will be under the same roof.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Opening Slot#Snarky Puppy#Ucr
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Stewart Copeland Picks the Sting Songs He Wishes He Played On

In a way, Stewart Copeland's ongoing Police Deranged for Orchestra tour looks a lot like his time with Sting and Andy Summers. Back then, his bandmates would create a landing place for Copeland's flights of drumming fancy. Today, local orchestras play this foundational role, as Copeland uses exciting improvisations to give old songs new life.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Announces He's Having a Son with Celebrity Hairstylist

Soulja Boy is about to have himself a little junior running around, because the dude is having his first kid ever ... plus, the identity of the woman carrying their baby has been revealed. The legendary rapper made the surprise announcement Saturday, posting a video of himself at a gender...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Keith Richards Says Artists Selling Rights Is ‘Sign of Getting Old’

Keith Richards said artists selling their catalogs was a “sign of getting old” and explained that the idea of his career ending was something he avoided thinking about. In recent years several older musicians have cut deals with rights-management companies. But in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Rolling Stones guitarist said he and co-writer Mick Jagger were unlikely to follow suit soon.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

How INXS Retaliated Against Oasis With ‘Elegantly Wasted’

INXS’ 1997 single “Elegantly Wasted” was more than just another hit in the band’s catalog. It was also a shot at Oasis. The Australian band had enjoyed a successful career in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, with albums The Swing (1984), Listen Like Thieves (1985), Kick (1987), X (1990) and Welcome to Wherever You Are (1992) reaching platinum sales or better in the U.S. Still, that momentum began to wane with 1993’s Full Moon, Dirty Hearts, which peaked at a disappointing No. 53 on the Billboard chart.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Noel Gallagher Says Bands Like Oasis Can’t Happen Today

Noel Gallagher expressed doubts that a band like Oasis could ever break through again, because people from his own background can’t afford to get started in music. Like many of the biggest groups in history, Oasis formed in a low-wage working class environment where families live in homes provided by local councils. The Manchester outfit found fame in the early ‘90s and retained an image and attitude related to their upbringings – but, three decades on, Gallagher told the Daily Mirror why he thought it wasn’t likely to happen today.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

45 Years Ago: T. Rex Briefly Rebound on ‘Dandy in the Underworld’

Marc Bolan’s career had been in a slump before the 12th T. Rex album Dandy in the Underworld arrived on March 11, 1977 – or at least, that’s how the media presented it. Bolan himself had a different explanation for what transpired after he became the god of glam rock in the early ‘70s. Even though he was well-known for spinning lines to suit the moment, it remains a convincing argument. “I was kind of becoming a hit machine,” Bolan told Thames Valley Radio, a few weeks before work began on the follow-up to 1976’s disappointing Futuristic Dragon. “Every three months I was putting a single out, and it was expected of me. I wanted to get out of there because I was being stuck alongside David Cassidy and Donnie Osmond and all of that. … My songs are nothing like ‘Puppy Love’ and I thought I was getting lumbered.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Trailer for Tom Morello’s ‘Metal Lords’ Movie

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming comedy movie Metal Lords, a project that features. as an executive music producer and Game of Thrones boss D. B. Weiss as producer. It premieres on the streaming platform on April 8 and follows the fortunes of young people trying to bring their rock ’n’ roll dreams to fruition. The trailer can be seen below.
MOVIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy