Steely Dan Reportedly Dropped Aimee Mann From Opening Slot

Marc Bolan’s career had been in a slump before the 12th T. Rex album Dandy in the Underworld arrived on March 11, 1977 – or at least, that’s how the media presented it. Bolan himself had a different explanation for what transpired after he became the god of glam rock in the early ‘70s. Even though he was well-known for spinning lines to suit the moment, it remains a convincing argument. “I was kind of becoming a hit machine,” Bolan told Thames Valley Radio, a few weeks before work began on the follow-up to 1976’s disappointing Futuristic Dragon. “Every three months I was putting a single out, and it was expected of me. I wanted to get out of there because I was being stuck alongside David Cassidy and Donnie Osmond and all of that. … My songs are nothing like ‘Puppy Love’ and I thought I was getting lumbered.”

