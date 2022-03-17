Morning Crew March Madness Picks
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The morning crew discusses their picks for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament! Spoiler: They didn’t agree on much.
ANTONIO’S PICKS
Final Four – Gonzaga, Kentucky , Tennessee, Iowa
ETHAN’S PICKS
Final Four – Duke, UCLA, Villanova , Auburn
CHRIS’S PICKS
Final Four – CSU Fullerton , Kentucky, Chattanooga, USC – Disclaimer, all of Chris’s picks were decided by coinflip.
