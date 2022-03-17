Morning Crew March Madness Picks

Grand Junction, CO (KREX) - The Mavericks take advantage of four Colorado Springs errors and win their 2nd shutout in a row. Blake Rohm pitched 5 shutout inning and gave only 2 hits. He struck out 4 and gets the win. He is now, 3-1 on the year. Haydn McGeary had 4 RBIs which included a 3 run home run in the 3rd inning. Spencer Bramwell led the team in hits with 3. He had 3 RBIs in the 12-0 win.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO