Grand Junction, CO

Morning Crew March Madness Picks

By Ethan Noah, Antonio Clark, Chris Knoll
 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The morning crew discusses their picks for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament! Spoiler: They didn’t agree on much.

ANTONIO’S PICKS

Final Four – Gonzaga, Kentucky , Tennessee, Iowa

ETHAN’S PICKS

Final Four – Duke, UCLA, Villanova , Auburn

CHRIS’S PICKS

Final Four – CSU Fullerton , Kentucky, Chattanooga, USC – Disclaimer, all of Chris’s picks were decided by coinflip.

National Champion picks are highlighted.

