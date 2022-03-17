ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MDMA use drops due to COVID lockdowns, other drugs rise -EU report

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOriO_0ehu4DHe00

LISBON (Reuters) - The closure of nightclubs and bars during COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe is likely behind a significant drop in the use of party drug MDMA last year but consumption of other substances such as cocaine and cannabis kept rising, an EU study said on Thursday.

Conducted by the Lisbon-based European Union drugs agency (EMCDDA), a study of wastewater from nearly 45 million people in 75 European cities revealed that the use of most drugs, except MDMA, increased last year.

Around half of the cities where the study was conducted, ranging from Barcelona to Oslo, recorded increases in detected residues of cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis and methamphetamine in wastewater.

“The results show both a rise and spread for most of the substances studied, reflecting a drugs problem that is both pervasive and complex,” EMCDDA director Alexis Goosdeel said in a statement.

A 2021 report by the United Nations showed a big increase in drug users worldwide due to the pandemic. It said many turned to drugs due to poverty, unemployment and inequality.

MDMA was the only drug where residues declined in the majority of the cities studied, possibly due to pandemic-driven closures of nightlife venues where this drug is often consumed, EMCDDA said.

The study also showed drugs were now reported more evenly across European cities compared to previous years when more diverse geographical patterns were observed.

Cocaine, for instance, remains most prominent in western and southern European cities but is increasingly found in eastern Europe. Methamphetamine, historically concentrated in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, is now found in cities across the continent.

The study said the use of cannabis appeared to have been less affected by COVID-19 lockdowns than other drugs. In a report last year, EMCDDA said cannabis users were stocking up via the darknet to avoid shortages during lockdowns.

Comments / 4

Related
Fortune

Arthritis drug reduced risk of COVID deaths by 13%, U.K. study finds

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Eli Lilly & Co. and Incyte Corp.’s rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib reduced the risk of death from COVID-19 in a large U.K. study, bolstering evidence that the class of inflammation-fighting medicines can help infected patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Germany warns of ‘many deaths’ as COVID infections hit new records

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany’s coronavirus infection rate hit a record for the third straight day on Monday, with the renewed surge prompting the country’s top health official to issue a grim warning.
WebMD

COVID Surge in Western Europe Puts U.S. Health Experts on Alert

March 17, 2022 -- A new surge in COVID-19 cases across Western Europe has led U.S. health officials to consider whether another pandemic wave will arrive soon, even as states and cities continue to lift restrictions amid low case numbers. Infectious disease experts are watching BA.2, the Omicron subvariant that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid#Drugs#Ecstasy#Lisbon#Mdma#The United Nations
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Here's How Long Your COVID Vaccine Booster Provides Protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID vaccines demonstrate decreased protection over time, global health officials are considering a second booster shot for the general population. The US Food and Drug Administration is potentially preparing to authorize a fourth vaccine dose in fall 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Russian plane lands in US to remove diplomats expelled for alleged espionage

A Russian plane landed at Washington's international airport Saturday to pick up about a dozen diplomats from Moscow's UN mission who are accused by Washington of espionage, authorities said. The United States closed its airspace to all Russian aircraft after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft was allowed, however, to land at Dulles International Airport. The landing was confirmed by the FlightAware website, which tracks all air movement. "The US government approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to facilitate the departure of Russian UN Mission personnel who were expelled for abuse of their privileges of residence," a State Department spokesman told AFP.
U.S. POLITICS
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists discovered that the Mexico City is sinking rapidly, and the resultant damages are irreversible

The most populated city in North America, Mexico City, has been sinking rapidly in the past decades. However, recent research suggests that it has sunken too low to reverse the damage. The underground aquifers have been being drained quickly over the years and the lake bed below the city has dried over the years. This has caused the cracking of the clay sheets in the city at an unavoidable pace.
WCVB

What happens if a Russian cyber attack hits US banks? Tips to keep your money safe

The standoff between the United States and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine has so far mainly played out on diplomatic and economic fronts. But now, as Russia invades Ukraine and the United States imposes new sanctions on Russia, there are concerns that may change. The U.S. government is on high alert for the possibility of the conflict spilling over into cyberspace, where Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in the past.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

369K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy