Stanford, CA

Binah: U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on fighting the loneliness epidemic

kalw.org
 4 days ago

His book is Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection...

www.kalw.org

CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening, but he does not have Covid-19. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, a declaration intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. Authorities made the determination based on confirmed accounts of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY

