Electronics

Apple Watch Series 7 is back to an all-time low price of $339

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 4 days ago

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Want an Apple Watch Series 7 now that spring is making...

www.engadget.com

Front Office Sports

Peloton Tests New Pricing Model, Integrates With Apple Watch

Peloton’s downhill stretch could end soon as the company shifts gears, testing new prices, and releasing products roughly a month after Barry McCarthy took over as CEO. The at-home fitness company will begin a pricing pilot on Friday allowing customers to pay a monthly fee that covers both their workout equipment and access to on-demand fitness classes.
TEXAS STATE
Phone Arena

A 'very good' cellular Apple Watch Series 3 can be yours for a crazy low $100

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Released all the way back in 2017 to middling reviews en route to massive commercial success, the Apple Watch Series 3 is somehow still around, topping our list of the best budget smartwatches available in 2022 at an official price of $199 and up.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Fossil's latest smartwatches now let you choose Alexa over Google Assistant

You don't have to use Google Assistant if you're wearing a Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch. As promised in January, Gen 6 smartwatches now officially support the new Alexa watch app. Set it up and you can launch Amazon's assistant either from the screen (including through a tile) or by configuring one of the pushers. This will be helpful if your smart home revolves around Alexa, of course, but it also provides some choice if you don't want to be tied to one AI helper.
LIFESTYLE
Engadget

Samsung's 2TB 980 Pro SSD drops to a new low of $250

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're lucky enough to have gotten your hands on a PS5,...
ELECTRONICS
#Design#Engadget#Apple Watch Series
Engadget

Shark's AI Robot Vacuum with Base is $150 off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The first day of spring is right around the corner and if...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless ANC earbuds drop to an all-time low of $118

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever since their launch in mid-July 2019, Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds have...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple releases iOS 15.4 with mask-friendly Face ID unlock

Apple has begun rolling out iOS 15.4. The highly anticipated update adds a handful of features many iPhone users have been waiting to try out since the company first began testing them back in January. Among the most notable is the option to unlock your device while wearing a mask, making it so that you don't need an Apple Watch to unlock your phone without removing a face covering or inputting your passcode. Once you've installed iOS 15.4, you'll need to activate it manually in the Face ID and Passcode section of the Settings menu. iOS 15.4 also comes with a new voice option for Siri.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

When it comes to wireless headphones, the over-ear noise-cancelling models typically offer the most comprehensive set of features we want. The best options combine stellar audio with powerful active noise cancellation (ANC) and other handy tools to create as complete a package as possible. Of course, some companies do this better than others. For this guide, we’ll focus primarily on the over-ear style and offer a range of prices so you can decide how much you’re comfortable spending.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Samsung will bring Galaxy S22 features to older phones

You won't need a Galaxy S22 to use some of Samsung's latest software tricks. Samsung is promising to bring One UI 4.1 to many of its Galaxy phones and tablets from recent years, including its more advanced camera features. You'll have access to the Expert RAW editing app, more advanced object removal and simpler photo sharing. You can expect Google Duo live sharing and a Grammarly-equipped keyboard, too.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G and the Mac Studio

Would you believe Samsung has more new phones? This week, Devindra and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford discuss the new Galaxy A53 5G and A33, the company’s new feature-packed mid-range phones. The A53 has a 120Hz screen, four cameras and 5G support for $450! The iPhone SE doesn’t stand a chance against it. Also, Devindra dives into his review of the Mac Studio–finally, Apple has a great desktop for creative professionals.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Tile will help you scan for unwanted tracking tags

Apple isn't the only tracking tag company making it harder for stalkers and thieves to track you. Tile is rolling out a "Scan and Secure" feature in its Android and iOS apps to help you detect unwanted tags. Use it and the app will check if any suspicious Tile tags (or Tile-equipped devices) are traveling with you. The process can take up to 10 minutes, but you won't need a Tile account or hardware.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

It’s time to update your Apple Watch software with watchOS 8.5

After a few weeks of beta testing, Apple is releasing watchOS 8.5 to all Apple Watch users. Here’s what’s new with the software update. watchOS 8.5 is another modest update for the Apple Watch, but it still brings a couple of new features. For example, Apple is bringing...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

macOS 12.3 arrives with Universal Control and spatial audio features

Nine months after Apple first showed off the Universal Control feature, it's now available after the company rolled out macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4. The tool, which is in beta, allows you to control a Mac and iPad at the same time with a single keyboard and mouse (or trackpad). You can enter text on either device and drag files between them. Apple initially said Universal Control would be available last fall, but in December it delayed the release until this spring.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Amazon knocks up to 50 percent off Fire tablets

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon's Fire tablets make good secondary devices for those who aren't looking...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon's one-day sale offers up to $400 off Samsung foldables

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Although the launch of Samsung's S22 lineup is still fresh in everyone's...
RETAIL
Engadget

Amazon has a big sale on Razer gaming peripherals and accessories

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Several peripherals are , including the for iOS and Android. The Android...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Apple's 2022 iPad Air gets its first discount at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's new M1-equipped iPad Air arrived just a few days ago, but...
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

Peloton Stock Falls To All Time Lows. Is It Finally Time To Buy?

Peloton stock has declined by over 85% from all-time highs to just about $21 per share. Investors have been reducing exposure to growth stocks and pandemic favorites for some time now. However, the massive sell-off in Peloton stock is driven by the company’s surprisingly large guidance cuts and declining demand for at-home fitness equipment and content as people head back to gyms with a vengeance as the pandemic eases. For perspective, for Q3 FY’22 (fiscal years end June) Peloton expects revenues of between $950 million to $1 billion, marking a decline of over 20% versus the year-ago quarter. Peloton didn’t read this trend in demand, as it actually invested in boosting capacity with a deal to buy fitness equipment maker Precor while making plans to build a factory in Ohio (a move it has since abandoned). This is also likely to hurt Peloton’s profitability in the near term, with the company projecting gross margins of just about 23% levels in Q3, roughly half the year-ago levels. So clearly, Peloton is in a tough spot. However, post the massive sell-off, we think the risk-to-reward tradeoff of Peloton stock is looking attractive for a couple of reasons.
STOCKS
Engadget

Windows 11 will add a watermark if you use unsupported hardware

Microsoft isn't just reserving watermarks for unactivated or bootlegged Windows copies. The Verge has learned that the most recent Windows 11 Release Preview build (22000.588) applies a watermark to the desktop if you use a workaround to run the operating system on unsupported hardware. Try it and you'll see a "system requirements not met" notice that asks you to visit settings to learn more. There don't appear to be any feature limitations, however.
COMPUTERS

