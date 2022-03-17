Apple Watch Series 7 is back to an all-time low price of $339

Peloton stock has declined by over 85% from all-time highs to just about $21 per share. Investors have been reducing exposure to growth stocks and pandemic favorites for some time now. However, the massive sell-off in Peloton stock is driven by the company’s surprisingly large guidance cuts and declining demand for at-home fitness equipment and content as people head back to gyms with a vengeance as the pandemic eases. For perspective, for Q3 FY’22 (fiscal years end June) Peloton expects revenues of between $950 million to $1 billion, marking a decline of over 20% versus the year-ago quarter. Peloton didn’t read this trend in demand, as it actually invested in boosting capacity with a deal to buy fitness equipment maker Precor while making plans to build a factory in Ohio (a move it has since abandoned). This is also likely to hurt Peloton’s profitability in the near term, with the company projecting gross margins of just about 23% levels in Q3, roughly half the year-ago levels. So clearly, Peloton is in a tough spot. However, post the massive sell-off, we think the risk-to-reward tradeoff of Peloton stock is looking attractive for a couple of reasons.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO