ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

I’m a cleaning pro – how I keep my home dust free and why old pillowcases are essential for one of the trickiest spots

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

DUST can build up quickly in those hard to reach places.

Luckily, cleaning pro Sophie shared how she manages to keep her home dust free without any fuss, and how she manages to reach the trickiest spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5Lu9_0ehu3OAg00
The clever mixture helps get rid of dust before it becomes a problem Credit: Instagram/ what.sophie.does

Sophie shared her clever tricks on Instagram, showing that there's no excuse for dust build-up.

Her first hack is to help repel dust before it has the chance to settle on surfaces, she does this by mixing roughly 250ml of water and 60ml of vinegar, two tsp olive oil and few drops of lemon oil.

The cleaning whizz then sprays this onto the tops of cupboards and tables, wiping the mixture in to help keep them clean.

The olive oil is meant to repel the dust for longer and leave a lovely finish, while the addition of lemon makes your home smell fresh.

The pro's next dusting tip is use adhesive lint rollers to dust things like lamp shades that can cling onto unwanted dust particles more.

This can also be used on any materials, like table cloths, fabric sofas and cushion covers.

Sophie's most genius and money saving hack is to use an old pillow case to clean ceiling fans.

The high up fans mean that they gather inches of dust, but dusting them normally can mean the grim build-up will just fall on to your floor.

According to this expert, putting a pillow case over each blade to wipe away the dust means that any fall out will be caught in in pillowcase.

Viewers of the video were amazed with the simple dusting tricks: "These are excellent tips! I need to try the dust repellent!"

Another added: "So trying the fan trick, thanks for sharing!"

And a third quipped: "I never thought to use a lint roller for lamp shades!"

Another viewer joked: "Thanks for reminding me to dust!!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rKJB_0ehu3OAg00
The pro removes dust from materials like lampshades with a lint roller Credit: Instagram/ what.sophie.does
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlmwQ_0ehu3OAg00
This quick and easy dusting hack makes use of old pillow cases Credit: Instagram/ what.sophie.does
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vlhn6_0ehu3OAg00
The trick stops dust particles falling onto your freshly cleaned carpet Credit: Instagram/ what.sophie.does

Comments / 2

Related
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

7 Smart Spring Cleaning Tips You Should Steal from These Grandparents

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fun fact: Cultures all over the world have been practicing some form of spring cleaning for centuries, perhaps even longer. (While there are often deep cultural and religious roots, it also ties back to the history of keeping houses warm and lit with fires and kerosene in the winter. Houses would get covered in soot, and when the warm weather arrived, it would be time to air out the house and clean up.) Which means your grandma likely took part in spring cleaning. And her grandma before her. And, well, you get the point.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillowcases#Olive Oil
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTVU FOX 2

13 great house plants to improve the air quality in your home, according to science

Common house plants can significantly help improve indoor air quality according to a recent study published on Feb. 17 by the University of Birmingham in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS.) Researchers put three houseplants typically found in most households to the test including a Peace lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii),...
GARDENING
The Kitchn

I’ve Renovated Nearly a Dozen Kitchens and I’ve Added This $12 Organizer Every Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
356K+
Followers
13K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy