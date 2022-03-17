March Madness: Howard, Dayton advance out of women's First Four

March 17 (UPI) -- Howard and Dayton each collected victories in the first two First Four games in the history of the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament, earning spots in the first round of the annual competition.

Howard forwards Brooklyn Fort-Davis and Krislyn Marsh scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Bison to their first-ever tournament win, a 55-41 victory over Incarnate Word on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

"Wow, is the only thing that comes to mind," Bison coach Ty Grace told reporters. "I'm thankful for this group of women that was able to make history. I'm so very proud of them. I want to say thank you to the whole Bison community."

The No. 16 Bison (21-9) shot just 30.9% and made just 1 of 18 3-point attempts in the victory. They out-rebounded the No. 16 Cardinals (13-17) 53-33 overall and held a 22-2 edge in offensive boards.

Incarnate Word and Howard exchanged the advantage a few times in the first quarter. Cardinals forward Tiana Gardner made two free throws with four seconds left in the quarter to give her team a 19-17 lead to start the second.

The Cardinals pushed their advantage to five points to start the second, but the Bison answered with a 7-2 run. The Cardinals still led 28-26 at halftime.

Howard and Incarnate Word kept it close through the third. The Cardinals' Chloe Storer made a 3-pointer at the final buzzer in the frame to give her team a 38-35 advantage.

The Bison used an 8-2 run to start the fourth to earn a 43-40 edge. They held onto that lead for the final 6:50 to clinch the First Four victory.

Howard guard Destiny Howell totaled 11 points and four rebounds in the victory. Gardner paced the Cardinals with a game-high 16 points, six rebounds and three steals off the bench. Cardinals sophomore guard Jaaucklyn Moore scored 14 in the loss.

Marsh and Fort-Davis recorded 16 and 11 rebounds, respectively, for the Bison.

"It's amazing," Marsh said. "We made history. It's unbelievable. We are excited, happy to be here and happy to bring our names even further."

Later Wednesday, senior guard Erin Whalen poured in 28 points to lead No. 11 Dayton to an 88-57 victory over No. 11 DePaul in Ames, Iowa.

The Flyers (26-5) outshot the Blue Demons 44.6% to 27.1% and made 56.5% of their 3-point attempts. Senior guard Jenna Giacone scored 21 off Dayton's bench. Sophomore guard Makira Cook chipped in 16 for the Flyers.

Forward Aneesah Morrow scored 28 points and recorded 17 rebounds and four blocks for the Blue Demons (22-11).

The No. 11 Flyers face No. 6 Georgia in the first round at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN News. The No. 16 Bison face No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in their first round game at 2 p.m. Friday on ESPN.