UK Covid cases hit ‘record high’, study finds – but Spring boosters just days away

By Terri-Ann Williams
 4 days ago
COVID-19 cases in the UK have hit a record high as experts warn the virus is 'more unpredictable than ever'.

Infections have continued to climb in recent weeks after remaining restrictions were ripped up, with boosters set to come in next week.

Cases of Covid-19 have reached an all time high, with users of the ZOE app reporting 258,155 infections in a day Credit: ZOE

Official government data has shown cases increased by 36 per cent in the last week, with hospitalisations also on the up.

And fresh data from the ZOE COVID Study app found daily infections have increased by 46 per cent in a week, at around 258,155 currently.

Experts behind the major study, which has run throughout the pandemic, say this is a record high.

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid has reassured Brits any waning immunity will be combatted with a fourth dose being rolled out to the vulnerable by the end of the month.

These jabs will be given to those who have not already had a fourth dose, such as people who are immunosuppressed and those over the age of 75.

But one expert has warned that cases are already starting to rise in vulnerable groups.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE COVID Study app warned that while restrictions have been scrapped - the pandemic is not quite over.

He said: "Covid cases are now at the highest levels the ZOE COVID Study has ever recorded.

"Even more concerning is the rise in new cases in people aged over 75. This vulnerable group have had low case numbers for months.

"We will need to wait a few weeks to see the full impact on increased hospitalisation but numbers have already started to rise.

"The data shows this pandemic is definitely not over yet and is more unpredictable than ever, despite government messages to the contrary and a lack of public health advice."

His comments come after it was revealed yesterday older Brits can book their boosters to halt a resurgence of Covid.

Vaccinations are still the best way to protect people from severe coronavirus.

Even though Omicron is a milder strain of the virus, it's still key to get vaccinations to avoid complications.

About 200,000 over-75s will become eligible for their booster next week.

Texts and letters offering the top-up will go out to the older age group, care home residents and people with weak immune systems.

While cases and hospitalisations have been rising, data from the NHS says now is the time to 'crack on' with the booster roll out.

Javid said that they are still 'listening carefully' to the Joint Committee on Immunisation and Vaccination (JCVI).

He told ITV's Peston: "They look at the data very, very carefully and their latest advice as you say is that there should be a second boost – or let’s call it a fourth dose – but to focus on those over 75, those in care homes, those who are immunosuppressed.

“Now we will start that by the end of this month, that’s what we’ve said and we’re completely on track for that. But we listen to their advice all the time, should they come forward."

The chart above shows how cases of Covid have risen in all age groups - with the dark purple line showing a steady increase in infection in those aged 75 and over Credit: ZOE

