ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jared Leto says he doesn't think movie theaters would still exist without Marvel films

By Zac Ntim
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAmS0_0ehu3LWV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkAsB_0ehu3LWV00
Jared Leto.

Christopher Polk/Getty

  • Jared Leto told Variety that he doesn't think movie theaters could still exist without Marvel films.
  • He also added there is now "less room" for non-Marvel films because of the nature of the industry.
  • Leto stars as Morbius in Marvel's latest movie.

Jared Leto said he believes movie theaters would potentially cease to exist if not for the success of Marvel superhero films.

Leto — who stars in Marvel's latest superhero flick "Morbius" — told Variety reporter Rebecca Rubin that he is "a bit of a snob when it comes to film," and he is worried that the current financial structure of the film business seems to be centered around the success of Marvel films.

"If it wasn't for Marvel films, I don't even know if theaters would exist," Leto told the outlet. "It doesn't seem like there's room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking."

But Leto told Variety he has "gratitude" for superhero films because "they're keeping cinema alive."

"I know how important that was for me as a kid escaping to the movies. That cultural experience was quite informative and impactful," he told Variety. "I saw movies in theaters that changed my life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tidiC_0ehu3LWV00
Jared Leto.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

In "Morbius," set to be released in the US on April 1, Leto plays the anti-hero Dr. Michael Morbius who is searching for a cure to save his life after being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder. In January, Sony — which co-produced the film with Marvel studios — delayed the release of "Morbius" by two months due to a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"Morbius" isn't the first time Leto has entered the superhero world. The 50-year-old actor played the Joker in the 2016 film "Suicide Squad" as well as Zack Snyder's 2021 "Justice League."

"Morbius" will also be the third film fronted by Leto to hit theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Speaking about his prolific streak, Leto said: "It's a privilege to be part of a couple of movies in a row that are supporting cinema."

Leto isn't the first Marvel actor to discuss their concern about the superhero-led structure of contemporary Hollywood.

Speaking with Vanity Fair earlier this year , Benedict Cumberbatch, who stars as Marvel's Doctor Strange, said: "Unless you have a Marvel star, financing any film is very, very, very, very difficult — no matter how important the story, no matter how urgent the story, no matter how talented and awarded and appreciated the artist is."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Proof That Jared Leto Has Had as Many Girlfriends as He Has Hairstyles

Jared Leto is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, and plenty of women have fallen for his enviable looks and undeniable charm over the years. You may recall that the Oscar winner and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman dated Cameron Diaz back in the day, and you're probably aware of that now-famous photo of then-girlfriend Scarlett Johansson trying to kiss him while he checked his cell phone, but how many of Jared's former flames do you really know about? From Ashley Olsen and Lindsay Lohan to Paris Hilton and Katy Perry, it's safe to say Leo has had as many girlfriends as he has hairstyles. If right now you're wondering, "Who is Jared Leto dating?," the actor's currently seeing Russian model Valery Kaufman, though they've been in an on-again, off-again relationship for seven years and counting.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Netflix just got a Keanu Reeves movie you’ve never even heard of

Over the past few years, a cinematic phenomenon known as the “Keanaissance” has touched one major motion picture after another — from Toy Story 4 to the new Matrix movie as well as John Wick 3, to cite just a few examples. Fans of Keanu Reeves came up with that affectionate moniker to describe the beloved actor’s resurgence of late, with additional projects including his voicing of Batman in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated movie hitting theaters in May.
MOVIES
Popculture

4 DC Comics Movies Just Got Delayed, But One Is Coming Sooner Than Expected

Warner Bros. will have to wait a little longer to see if the success of The Batman rubs off on more DC Comics movies. The studio shuffled around several release dates on Wednesday, mostly involving DC Comics movies. The next live-action DC Comics movie, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam, will not open until October now.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ryan Reynolds' Heartbreaking Announcement—I 'Feel Like A Different Person'

When we look at Ryan Reynolds, we see a confident, successful, and funny actor (you only have to look at his Twitter exchanges with 34-year-old wife Blake Lively to see that he is just as funny off-screen as he is on) with a gorgeous wife and three beautiful daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. However, the 45-year-old Deadpool star just confessed that all isn’t as it seems, as he said on CBS Sunday Mornings that deep down, he is struggling with severe anxiety; and has been for most of his life!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Wants Two Wedding Ceremonies? Marry Me Star Allegedly Getting Advice From Ex-Husband Mark Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are, allegedly, planning two weddings in different locations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been dating for a couple of months, but their fans are already urging them to tie the knot. Even though the couple has not said anything about getting engaged or getting married anytime soon, multiple sources have been claiming that the A-listers are already in the process of planning their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Rebel Wilson says she lost weight to ‘get more acting roles’

Rebel Wilson has revealed she lost weight to “get more acting roles”.The host of this year’s Baftas famously embarked on a “year of health” in 2020 and lost 77lbs.During her opening monologue of the 75th annual British Academy Film Awards, Wilson said: “I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here.”She went on to say that “everybody is asking” why she lost weight. She joked: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson.”Wilson continued: “No seriously, it was to get more acting roles. I can now play the non-funny love interest in...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Films#Marvel Comics#The Movies#Film Star#Variety
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Clint Eastwood Advised His Son, Scott Eastwood to Decline The Suicide Squad Sequel

Scott Eastwood's Suicide Squad character, Lieutenant GQ Edwards, could have been in The Suicide Squad, if not for some advice from Eastwood's father, he said in a new interview. When Warner Bros. invited Eastwood, whose father is Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, to join the cast of James Gunn's sequel to David Ayer's 2016 supervillain team-up, he wasn't sure what to do. So he called his dad, got a little clarity, and ultimately bowed out. And let's be honest: that decision almost certainly saved Lt. Edwards's life, considering what happened to most of the returning characters in The Suicide Squad.
MOVIES
Vogue

Zoë Kravitz Knows The Power Of A Jaw-Dropping LBD

If you’ve kept a watchful eye on The Batman press tour, you’ll have noticed one thing: Zoë Kravitz has only worn black. Not a hint of colour has made it into her red-carpet looks thus far, save the dazzling emerald earrings that jeweller and close pal Jessica McCormack lent her for the film’s New York premiere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Lady Gaga Dazzles in Armani Privé at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. In typical Lady Gaga fashion, the star continued her hot streak of fashion-forward red carpet looks at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The singer-actress wore a custom white strapless gown with a plunging neckline by Armani Privé, featuring sequined detailing on her chest. She also wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsRed Carpet Photos at the 2022 Brit AwardsHow Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 2022 She was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, both of whom also styled all her looks during her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Brides-to-Be Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Match in White Party Outfits

The perfect match! After a number of notable romances over the years, Kristen Stewart found The One in Dylan Meyer. The actress started dating her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson in 2009. Three years later, the Adventureland star had an affair with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Stewart and Pattinson briefly rekindled their romance in 2013 before officially calling it quits that same year.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

334K+
Followers
24K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy