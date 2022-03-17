ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thiago Alcantara jokes he should have got Liverpool's man of the match at Arsenal 'for two assists' - setting up Diogo Jota's opener shortly after his horror backpass nearly saw Alexandre Lacazette hand Arsenal the lead

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara demonstrated his sense of humour as he joked that he should have received the man of the match award for contributing two assists against Arsenal, one of which was for his side's opponents.

Liverpool secured a huge victory in the title race as they beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates in a hard-fought contest on Wednesday night.

Thiago was instrumental in the crucial first goal, playing in Diogo Jota before Andy Robertson crossed for Roberto Firmino to add second.

Thiago Alcantara showed his sense of humour as he joked that he had two assists 

However, minutes before the opener the midfielder nearly had his head in his hands as set Alexandre Lacazette through on goal with a back-pass.

The striker ultimately chose to tee up Martin Odegaard, who saw his finish well saved, much to the relief of Thiago.

And the Reds star saw the funny side as he was interviewed alongside the actual man of the match, Andy Robertson.

'That's why I don't understand that Robbo got man of the match,' he said with a smile. 'I gave two assists and him just one. Just kidding!'

Thiago celebrates with Diogo Jota after the pair combined for Liverpool's first goal

