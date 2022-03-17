Ga$ Price$: Experts say the cost of airline travel expected to take off

GREATER DMV REGION (WDVM) — Fuel prices for the airlines have taken off, and now experts say ticket prices may climb even higher.

As costs climb to new heights, and a war in Ukraine creates an uncertain future, travelers say it will not stop them from buying a ticket.

“It’s time for us to make some sacrifices to help the situation that’s going on in Ukraine,” said Carlos, who was dropping off a friend at Reagan National Airport.

According to AAA, this is the sentiment for many Americans. Morgan Dean, Manager of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says many travelers have already begun planning their summer getaways.

“We know there’s pent up demand, and our travel agents have been very busy booking trips,” said Dean.

Dean says expected rise in costs aren’t stopping fliers from booking their boarding passes, and drivers from hitting the roads.

“Fifty-three percent of Americans are already planning to take a vacation this summer. Of those, forty-three percent said they will not consider changing their plans, no matter what the price of gas is,” said Dean.

The post-pandemic travel bug has bitten many Americans, but as airlines consider implementing fuel surcharges, ticket prices may soar.

“It may cost hundreds of dollars, depending on where you are going. That would be more national flying,” said John Earl, fixed base operator manager for Averett University Aviation Services. “If you’re going to do a trip from New York to Paris, maybe thousands of dollars, because that is the impact they’re seeing right now.”

Earl says the cost of jet fuel has taken off in recent weeks.

“The increase, to me, in one week was fifty-three cents. A typical increase might be seven cents to ten cents maximum. I’ve never seen anything like this, and I have been doing this for forty years,” said Earl.

Even though travelers say fuel won’t deter their fun, Earl expects Americans to stop booking those last-minute trips.

“Fuel is the largest cost for airlines, and when it gets to the numbers we’re seeing, the airlines start to panic,” he said. “People start to put on the breaks for that leisure flight.”

With the potential expected increase, experts are encouraging fliers to reserve their seats as soon as possible.

“Lock it in, because there’s very likely to be airline fuel surcharges in the coming days, or that ticket can get more expensive, as they try to balance their budgets too,” said Dean.

