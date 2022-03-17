ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General James secures $2.6M from online travel agency for deceptive marketing

By Staff Report
New York Attorney General Letitia James secured $2.6 million from an online travel agency, Fareportal Inc., for misleading consumers with deceptive marketing tactics. The investigation revealed that the company, which operates several travel-related websites and mobile platforms, including CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com, created false urgency around availability to sell airline tickets and...

