Clinton County, IA

4 killed, 1 injured in eastern Iowa crash

By Kelly Maricle
 4 days ago

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa – A two-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa Wednesday left four people dead and one person seriously injured.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened in Clinton County in the 4100 block of Highway 136 just before 5:00 p.m. That’s near the town of Sixmile, about 8 miles west of the Mississippi River.

The report says a car was traveling eastbound on Highway 136 and a minivan was traveling westbound on the same road when they collided head-on. The driver of the car died at the scene along with the driver and two passengers in the minivan. A fourth passenger in the minivan was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The Iowa State Patrol has not released the names of those killed and injured in the crash.

The investigation into the accident continues.

WHO 13

