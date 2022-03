The die-hard Trekkie made a surprise appearance on this week's episode as the president of the United Earth. The cameo, says James Whitbrook, was "very weird. But it’s sweet! But also weird. Like I said in my recap of the finale, there’s some level of allowance this season with Discovery to let it indulge in its feel-good messaging, even if said feel-good vibes don’t really make much sense if you dwell on the logic that it took to get there. This cameo, as big a surprise at it was, is just another example of asking you to go with those vibes into a happier tomorrow. And hey: at least it’s better than that time the show namechecked Elon Musk like he was a good guy."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO