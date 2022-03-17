ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How Michigan, Indiana & Illinois All Had A Hand In Creating School Buses

By Mark Frankhouse
1077 WRKR
 4 days ago
The School bus is one of the most iconic vehicles our country has ever put together, but personally speaking I never gave it a second thought about how they first were made, where they came from or any of its origins. That is of course until I learned that Michigan actually...

The Magical Barn is Likely the Coolest Airbnb in Ohio

You've never seen anything like this place. These photos are both crazy and amazing. Less than 40 minutes West of Cleveland in a small town called Amherst, you'll find the craziest Airbnb in Ohio. Whether you're a musician, hippie, or just lover of music, this place is well worth $202 a night. Sure, Magical Barn, Bock's Jukepoint has some of your typical Airbnb amenities like a kitchen, wifi, free parking, TV, private patio or balcony, and Children’s books and toys. But it's all of the other stuff that this place has that few other Airbnbs have. For example, a stage for live music, a huge party area for a live band audience, an outdoor bathing area, and the craziest hippie decor you've ever seen in your life. Good thing pictures are worth a thousand words because properly describing this place is impossible. Side note: Stefan & Stacey and friends built this amazing place out of mostly recycled materials.
World’s Largest Ball Of Paint Is In Alexandria, Indiana

For generations the Guinness Book of World Records has been fascinating people with the most random, sometimes insane, but usually very fun and interesting things around the world. What appears to be the middle of nowhere, Alexandria, Indiana is home to one of these wonders: the World’s Largest Ball of Paint.
Why Doesn’t Kalamazoo, Michigan Have A Great St. Patrick’s Day Tradition?

I was looking at this picture of the Chicago River dyed bright green for St. Patrick's Day and I thought to myself "why doesn't Kalamazoo have a St. Patrick's Day tradition?" If you google "St. Patrick's Day traditions", Chicago green-dyed river is on top of every ranking. Now I'm not suggesting we dye Arcadia Creek, and the Kalamazoo River has enough issues of its own to worry about throwing orange powder (yes, it's a secret recipe, but the dye powder is orange to make the river bright green - go figure).
This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
Battle Creek Seems to Get a Lot of Hate. But, is it Deserved?

Recently, I wrote and posted an article listing the cheapest one-bedroom apartments (that I could find) in Battle Creek. It's expected that anytime we write articles and publish them (on Facebook specifically) people are going to have some negative comments, as was the case here. A few people commented that the prices were inaccurate which may definitely be true. Someone who lives in Battle Creek is bound to have a bit more insider knowledge than someone who is looking at prices online that may be skewed to attract potential renters.
Beware of This New Energy Bill Scam Going Around Kalamazoo

It's getting to be that time of the year-- tax season means scam season in West Michigan. As you may have already noticed, it seems there have been a number of scams going around in recent months. Everything from outstanding warrants to fake speeding tickets, but authorities are urging Kalamazoo residents to be aware of a new tactic scammers are using to squeeze money out of local residents.
5 Spots for Geocaching in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Areas

Remember the craze of Geocaching? It was a real-life treasure hunt of sorts that reached popularity throughout the world in 2000. People would hunt down the cache using online clues, GPS to track down the exact latitude and longitude (remember, this was before everyone had a super fancy smartphone), and eventually would find the hidden treasure. That "treasure" mostly consisted of low-cost items like keychains, maybe a postcard...it really could be anything.
This Unique, Award Winning Tequila is Actually From Michigan

There's just something about consuming something that was created in your home state that makes it taste better, right? Especially, when it actually tastes good. Michigan has a long list of products proudly made in the state. Things like Vernors, Better Made chips, and Sanders candy for example. And, for the adults, there are a number of distilleries throughout the state offering Michigan-made whiskey, vodka, and now, an award-winning tequila thanks to Anteel Tequila.
Kalamazoo Area Facebook Groups Bringing Neighborhoods Together

I have had a Facebook account for almost 10 years now and I wish I would've joined the group page for my neighborhood much earlier than I did. I live in Kalamazoo, in the Milwood neighborhood to be more exact, and our group page not only is helpful but is always buzzing with action. I never noticed how much enjoyment and information a simple Facebook group could provide.
