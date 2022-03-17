Man, 69, dies after being hit by garbage truck in Hartford

A 69-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a garbage truck in Hartford, police and fire officials said.

The man was hit by the truck about 6:15 a.m. in the area of 160 Brainard Road, near the intersection with Murphy Road in the South Meadows. Medics from Aetna Ambulance Service, with help from fire personnel, started CPR at the scene, and the man was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as Frank Paul of Brainard Road, police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Boisvert said.

The police department’s Crime Scene Division is investigating.

