Hut 8: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $88.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $45.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $58 million, or 43 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $138.6 million.

