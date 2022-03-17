ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chipotle enlists robot to make tortilla chips: Talking Tech podcast

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. How many of you like Chipotle? I love Chipotle, personally. If I could eat there all the time, I probably would. But one of the best things about Chipotle are the tortilla chips. One of my favorite things to eat there. Here's something wild, though. There could come a point time where Chipotle's tortilla chips are made by a robot. I write about this in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com. The restaurant chain announced on Wednesday plans to test an AI kitchen assistant by the name of Chippy. How appropriate. And what Chippy does is it cooks in seasons of the tortilla chips. Chipotle says that the robot has been trained to follow the same process for creating tortilla chips. So it'll combine the corn flour, all the other ingredients. It'll then cook the chips, season them with salt, and then add the lime juice, and boom, robot-made Chipotle tortilla chips.

Chipotle says one of the goals is to allow its crew members to focus on other things so they're not just tied up on making chips, obviously. They're currently testing Chippy at Chipotle's innovation hub in California. It's expected to debut at a Chipotle restaurant in Southern California later this year. Depending on how well that goes, Chipotle will then decide when they want to roll out Chippy to more restaurants. This chip maker was made by California-based Miso Robotics, which has also worked with White Castle. They made a robot called Flippy 2, which basically cooks French fries. If you have seen a demo of this, it's pretty wild. Basically, the wire basket that a lot of restaurants used to cook fries. You see a robot hand grab it with the fries, and drop it in the oil, and then pick it up when it's time to come out. The robotics company recently announced that they're going to install Flippy 2 in 100 additional White Castle locations.

And this is going to be part of a growing trend where we see robots more involved in food service, partly because it allows some of the workers there to have more free time to do other things. But then, also, there's been a lot of talk of labor shortages. And so one of the potential solutions here is having robots more involved. One robot I read about that was a really good example of this is called the Matradee, and it's pretty cool. It's based a robot that can sense its way around the room. And it also assists staff there. If you want to serve food, you basically just place it on this robot and it brings the food over. You can also clear tables that way. So basically, they had a video of a server grab plates, and then put them on the robot, and then the robot to the back of the restaurant. So pretty cool stuff.

And again, a trend that we're going to see a lot more of in the future. Really curious to see how this all pans out. And interested to see how this food tastes when it's made by a robot. So there you go. You can read more about this in my story on tech.usatoday.com. Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please, don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chipotle enlists robot to make tortilla chips: Talking Tech podcast

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For In-N-Out Burger Closings in 2022

The west coast chain remains hugely popular, but have recent business decisions harmed its reputation?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Harris Poll, Inc.com, Mashed.com, Patch.com, In-N-Out Burger Executive Vice President Bob Lang, Jr, Calpirg.org, MailChimp.com, and In-N-Out Burger company executive Arnie Wensinger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortilla Chips#Chipotle#Robotics#Food Drink#Tech Usatoday Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PennLive.com

Chipotle’s newest employee is not human - Chippy makes tortilla chips

Recognizing that customers sometimes like to find tortilla chips with extra lime or salt, Chipotle has trained its newest kitchen assistant to deliver “some subtle imperfections.”. Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing an autonomous kitchen assistant called Chippy to cook and season its tortilla chips. “We are always exploring opportunities...
RESTAURANTS
KOIN 6 News

Tech Tuesday: Mobile robot stores debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for your latest tech headlines with tech expert Greg Nibler. Tech Tuesday: New phones, Alexa doctors, deepfakes AM Extra is learning that there could be a future where robots could be a common sight. Plus, Apple will be releasing some new products this morning.
ELECTRONICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Walmart Brand Tortilla Chips Recalled Over Metal Pieces Inside Certain Bags

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tortilla chips from Walmart are being recalled because the FDA says there may be metal pieces inside certain bags of tortilla chips. The recall includes restaurant style white corn tortilla chips from Walmart’s Great Value brand. The FDA says they were distributed in Illinois, Missouri, New York, Wisconsin and Wyoming. If you have any at home, look for a best-by date of May 23. If that’s the date on them, return those chips for a refund. For more details, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wave 3

Your Money: Bird flu back in the US, Chipotle testing robots

The cost of a home loan just hit a new pandemic high. Amazon is under investigation for tricking people into signing up for Prime. National gas prices hit record highs; local prices not far behind. Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST. The price of gas is still going...
GAS PRICE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

421K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy