KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In what might’ve been her final college game, Nyara Sabally had by far the best performance of her career. The Oregon fourth-year sophomore scored a career-high 31 points and had 12 rebounds and seven blocks to lead the No. 5 seed Ducks in a 73-70 double-overtime loss to No. 12 seed Belmont in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO