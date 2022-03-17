ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38EJ06_0ehtyd9I00

March 17 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger get close in a new photo.

Anstead, 42, shared a photo Wednesday on Instagram that shows him sharing a kiss with Zellweger, 52.

"This lady x Ren," he captioned the post alongside a heart emoji.

The photo appeared to be taken at retired F1 racing driver Jenson Button's wedding to Brittny Ward in Miami, Fla. Anstead had shared a photo of Button and Ward on Sunday.

"And just like that....! Mr & Mrs Button! What a perfect day! PERFECT," he wrote on Instagram.

Anstead and Zellweger met during an episode of Anstead's show Celebrity IOU: Joyride and made their relationship Instagram official in September. Anstead praised Zellweger's kindness in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December.

"I'm a big believer that people resonate with kindness," Anstead said. "When you actually look back at relationships you have with your family, your friends, it's those small moments, those sort of hidden messages, that actually speak the most."

Anstead was previously married to Flip or Flop star Christina Haack. Anstead and Haack have a 2-year-old son together, Hudson.

Comments / 7

Related
People

Christina Haack Shares Sweet Family Photo After 'Fun Day' with Fiancé Josh Hall and Her Kids

Christina Haack was all smiles during her family day of fun. On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from a day out with fiancé Josh Hall and her children, daughter Taylor Reese, 11, and son Brayden James, 6 — who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — and son Hudson London, 2 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenson Button
Person
Ant Anstead
Person
Renee Zellweger
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Did Flip or Flop's Christina Haack get married to Joshua Hall?

Christina Haack’s love life is no secret, as the Flip or Flip co-host regularly posts loved-up pics with her fiance Joshua Hall. The question is… Did they ever get married or are they still planning the big day?. Best known for starring on the HGTV renovation show alongside...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Wedding#Button#Entertainment Tonight
HollywoodLife

Julianne Hough & Ryan Seacrest Reunite On His Radio Show 9 Years After Split — Watch

The exes got along well while Julianne Hough and her brother Derek stopped by ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest,’ almost a decade after Ryan and Julianne’s breakup. Who says exes can’t get along? Ryan Seacrest, 47, and his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough, 33, had a great rapport with each other when the former Dancing With The Stars judge was a guest on Ryan’s SiriusXM show on Friday March 4. Julianne was a guest along with her brother Derek, 36, to discuss the siblings’ upcoming Oscar salute, but Ryan’s co-hosts couldn’t resist discussing the American Idol host’s past relationship with Julianne.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani twins with rarely-seen younger brother in sweet family video

Gwen Stefani had fans doing a double-take when she shared a sweet video featuring her rarely-seen younger brother Todd. The No Doubt frontwoman was in a joyous mood last week when she launched her debut makeup line, GXVE Beauty, and shared the special moment with her talented sibling – who has directed three of his brother-in-law Blake Shelton's music videos.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Heather Rae Young Says She and Tarek El Moussa Are Building a Home Next to Her Parents

Heather Rae Young and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, are keeping their family close. The Selling Sunset star, 34, shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday that she and El Moussa, 40, are building a home not far from where she grew up. Young shared the news in a video of herself, El Moussa and his two children from his previous marriage to Christina Haack: Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Dame Joan Collins stuns fans with very rare photo of her two daughters

Dame Joan Collins might be a British screen icon, but over the years her family have managed to maintain a relatively low-profile. So, fans were delighted this week when Joan shared a very rare photo of her two daughters. The Dynasty star took to Instagram on Tuesday in recognition of...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Heidi Klum just shared some full-on steamy PDA with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is a bit of an Instagram icon. From her annual Halloween extravaganza to the time she posted a snap of herself eating pie off her crotch, she very much has fun with her online presence. It's one of the reasons why we love her - her willingness to give us glimpses into her life. Well, her latest pic is no exception, taking to Instagram the model and TV presenter shared a romantic PDA snap with husband Tom Kaulitz and people are obsessed.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
315K+
Followers
52K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy