Netflix is streaming the Volodymyr Zelensky series that foreshadowed his presidency

Cover picture for the articleBefore he became president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was a successful actor and comedian. Now Netflix is again streaming the TV series that helped make him a star —...

Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

'After this Putin is finished': Military experts say Russian leader has bitten off more than he can chew with 'massively foolish' invasion of Ukraine and it marks the start of the end of his time in power even if Kyiv falls

Vladimir Putin could be 'finished' by the invasion of Ukraine after under-estimating military, social and economic resistance at home and abroad, a military expert has suggested. Professor Michael Clarke said that sending soldiers to take Kyiv was 'massively foolish' and could become a 'peak Putin' moment that leads eventually to...
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Unveils 'Robocop' Exoskeleton Bodysuit Created For Russian Soliders

As bodies continue to pile up on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war — and world leaders continue to question Russian President Vladimir Putin's mental stability after arresting his own military leaders — Russia is announcing that they've developed a Robocop suit. Article continues below advertisement. Among the...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Live updates as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses UK Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed MPs in the House of Commons this afternoon in an historic event. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle approved the request for the embattled President to make the speech as his country fights Russia's invasion. The address took place at 5pm via video link. Mr Zelensky gave...
