Animals

Letter: The geese are on the move!

By Editorial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch is generally considered waterfowl month. As temperatures warm and the ice goes off ponds, ducks, geese and swans make their way north. During...

Seattle Times

Snow geese land with the flying colors of a rainbow on Fir Island

Photo taken: Jan. 31, 2022, on Fir Island, Skagit Valley. Photographer’s description: “We visited Skagit Valley to photograph its wonderful winter birds. Heavy rain squalls blew into the Conway/Mount Vernon area, providing dark clouds and a rainbow as background to snow geese flying in and landing directly between us and the rainbow. Beautiful!”
CONWAY, WA
Lancaster Online

Middle Creek geese continue migration as temperatures rise [photos]

The snow geese are still at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County. Migration numbers hit a high of 105,000 at the end of February, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s weekly update, and dropped to about 28,000 earlier this week. Warm weather and rain have opened the next spot on the migration for swans and geese, according to the game commission’s updates.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
KRQE News 13

19 snow geese found dumped near Eunice

New Mexico Game and Fish is looking for answers after more than a dozen snow geese were found dumped. Late last month, 19 snow geese were found near the old Eunice Airport, just west of town. Anyone with information could be eligible for a reward. Just call Operation Game Thief.
EUNICE, NM
Axios Des Moines

Geese cozy up in popular Decorah eagles' nest

Some new stars were looking for their time to shine on the Decorah eagles' nest cam on Wednesday.Driving the news: A Canada geese couple had no problem making themselves at home in Decorah's most popular bald eagle nest near the trout hatchery. The eagle couple that used to live there decided it was high time to leave the countryside and moved behind the city's Walmart instead.State of play: It's not uncommon for geese to take up residence in larger birds' nests, especially if they migrated back to Iowa earlier than others, said Amy Ries of the Raptor Resource Project.Yes, but: Bald eagles' nests are way higher than where geese usually lay their eggs. So that means their goslings have to, well ... "We call it the leap of faith," Ries said. (They typically land okay though.)What's next: Don't worry eagle fans — Ries doesn't expect the geese will make the nest their new home.But if you're looking for some raptor action, there are currently eggs at the North Nest and they're expected to hatch March 25.
DECORAH, IA

