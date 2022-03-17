ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These New Laws and Recent Cases Should Be on Your Radar

Cover picture for the articleHere is a quick review of a noteworthy new employment law that was signed by President Biden earlier this month, along with a summary of two significant cases that impact businesses in Massachusetts and beyond. Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act. On March 4, the...

Law.com

Employee Sues Dollar General for Gender-Based Discrimination

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Dollar General was sued Thursday in Georgia Middle District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The court case was filed by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Yolanda Morris. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00028, Morris v. Dollar General Corporation.
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

Schools May Have Violated First Amendment Rights by Retaliating Against Contractor Based on Political Speech

From Judge Sandra Ikuta's opinion today (joined by Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson) in Riley's American Heritage Farms v. Elsasser:. This case involves a school district that severed its longstanding business relationship with a company that provides field trip venues for public school children. The school district took this step after the principal shareholder of the field trip vendor made controversial tweets on his personal social media account, and some parents complained.
EDUCATION
Reuters

Big law firms move to shield client info from Meta in FTC antitrust case

(Reuters) - Several large U.S. law firms representing non-party technology and web companies on Wednesday asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to restrict the ability of Meta's Facebook to see some sensitive business information that is being produced as part of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against the social media giant.
LAW
Morning Sun

Ask the Lawyer: What is considered FMLA retaliation, interference by an employer?

Q: I’ve been working or my current employer full time for several years now. Several months ago I began to have some medical issues, and I applied for intermittent leave — two days per month — under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), so that when I was absent it would not count against me. I have used a total of six days since then. Just about two months ago, my boss told me I was being considered for a promotion, but he warned me I needed to cut back on my “days off” because someone reliable was needed for the position. I tried not to take any days off, working through a lot of pain, but after four weeks without missing a day, I felt so ill I had to use some of my leave and missed another two days. Last week, my co-worker, who is less qualified than me, was hired for the position. I feel I was punished for taking FMLA. Isn’t that illegal?
LAW
ABC7 Los Angeles

Should Prop 47 be repealed? CA lawmakers to debate 3 new bills aiming to reform crime law

SAN FRANCISCO -- Should California's Proposition 47 be repealed or reformed?. That's the question up for debate at the State Capitol Tuesday. Some lawmakers say it's a necessary step if the state wants to crack down on crime. But supporters of the law say the law has had no impact on crime and that the proposition has been more successful than people realize.
CALIFORNIA STATE
protocol.com

Federal regulators are suing Amazon for violating labor laws

Federal labor regulators sued Amazon Thursday for allegedly retaliating against and then firing a warehouse worker for his participation in protests and organizing in a Staten Island facility that will be embroiled in a union election next week. National Labor Relations Board administrators Evamaria Cox and Matthew Jackson asked a...
BESSEMER, AL
CNET

Lawsuit Accuses Google of Being Biased Against Black Employees

Google is being sued for allegedly maintaining a "racially biased corporate culture" by a person it brought on in 2014 to increase hiring from historically black colleges and universities. The complaint, filed in a San Jose, California, federal court and seeking class-action status, alleges that Google discriminates against Black employees and favors white men and says Black workers make up just 4.4% of employees, according to Reuters.
SAN JOSE, CA
Sourcing Journal

Guilty Until Proven Innocent: Navigating the New Forced Labor Law

Click here to read the full article. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will enforce a new law beginning on June 21, 2022—the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. This law will require an importer to provide clear and convincing evidence that goods made in or made using raw materials sourced from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China (XUAR) were not produced using forced labor. The onus is on the importer to convince CBP that the importer is not guilty. Yes, you read that correctly—prove you are innocent. Isn’t this contrary to all the basic tenants about American government we learned in middle...
LAW

