These New Laws and Recent Cases Should Be on Your Radar

Q: I’ve been working or my current employer full time for several years now. Several months ago I began to have some medical issues, and I applied for intermittent leave — two days per month — under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), so that when I was absent it would not count against me. I have used a total of six days since then. Just about two months ago, my boss told me I was being considered for a promotion, but he warned me I needed to cut back on my “days off” because someone reliable was needed for the position. I tried not to take any days off, working through a lot of pain, but after four weeks without missing a day, I felt so ill I had to use some of my leave and missed another two days. Last week, my co-worker, who is less qualified than me, was hired for the position. I feel I was punished for taking FMLA. Isn’t that illegal?

LAW ・ 10 DAYS AGO