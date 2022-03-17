ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allergy season is here and it might be worse than previous years

By Raven Richard
 4 days ago
Allergy season is here.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency started pollen counts in late February. Wednesday was the first day this season that pollen counts were in the "very high" category, but it's very likely the Greater Cincinnati region may continue to see higher numbers.

Monitoring and analysis section manager for the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency Christina Boss explained one of the possible reasons pollen counts are at increased numbers in mid-March.

"We typically don't see the pollen season peak until mid to late April, I would say historically. When we do have this sort of very nice spring weather pattern, we will see these kind of early peaks every once in a while, and I do think that's what we're having right now," said Boss.

Assistant Clinical Professor of Allergy and Immunology at Ohio State University, Wexner Medical Center, Dr. Kara Wada, said the Tri-State will continue to see bad allergy seasons.

"Over the last decade or so, we continued to see rises in our pollen counts and the duration of our pollen seasons year after year, and we're seeing increased severity in patient symptoms, along with that," said Wada.

Cedar and Juniper trees are putting out the highest pollen. You can check pollen counts during the week on the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency's website .

