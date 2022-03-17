ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

Settlement Reached In Lawsuit That Alleged East Carver Co. Schools Failed To Address Racist Bullying

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A settlement has been reached after a lawsuit was filed against East Carver County Schools that alleged systematic racism at Chaska schools .

In 2019, six Black students and their families filed the lawsuit and detailed their experiences at the schools. One student said the “N-word” was written on his gym shirt at Chaska Middle School East. There were also multiple instances of blackface during school events and on social media.

The suit involved students at elementary, middle and high schools across the district. The youngest student was 7 at the time. The suit alleged he was punched in the face multiple times and was told he didn’t belong. Four of the six students left the school district fearing their physical, personal and educational well-being and citing the district’s failure to fix this systemic problem.

In a consent decree issued earlier this month by the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, East Carver County Schools have been ordered to include anti-racism and anti-bullying training for all kids.

The school district will also have to have a dedicated team of staff members who evaluate possible racial bullying and meet with the principal, among other changes.

“The District is currently working on certain revisions to its policies prohibiting race-based harassment and will engage legal counsel and its Director of Equity and Inclusion to review and recommend revisions before such policies are approved and implemented by Defendant. The policies shall be implemented no later than the start of classes for the 2022-2023 school year,” the court said in the consent decree.

MORE : Read the full consent decree here.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, school officials said the district formed an Equity Advisory Council, committed senior staff to undergo extended equity training, and called on researchers to do an audit of the district’s policies, practices and performance in relation to equity.

Eastern Carver County Schools is composed of 17 schools, including Chaska High School, Chanhassen High School, the Chaska middle schools, and Pioneer Ridge Middle School.

