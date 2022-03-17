Drinking a ‘Dublin Fog’ in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s St. Patrick’s Day every day right here.
It’s the Irish Cultural Museum .
It’s at 933 Conti Street.
It’s in the French Quarter.MORE FROM WILD BILL: Living under a New Orleans bridge, hooked on drugs, homeless and hopeless — She’s now the queen of King Cakes
And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is LIVE on the big day.
The Irish Cultural Museum is a family affair.
It’s run by the Ahearn Family.
Matthew Ahearn and his sons, Luke, Jacob, and Michael.
They keep the spirit of their Irish heritage alive and thirst-quenching.MORE FROM WILD BILL: Louisiana diamonds are headed where no gem has gone before Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0