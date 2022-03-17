ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinking a ‘Dublin Fog’ in the French Quarter

By Wild Bill Wood
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s St. Patrick’s Day every day right here.

It’s the Irish Cultural Museum .

It’s at 933 Conti Street.

It’s in the French Quarter.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is LIVE on the big day.

The Irish Cultural Museum is a family affair.

It’s run by the Ahearn Family.

Matthew Ahearn and his sons, Luke, Jacob, and Michael.

They keep the spirit of their Irish heritage alive and thirst-quenching.

New Orleans hosts first air show in 5 years

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) The New Orleans Air Show returned after a five year hiatus. Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to see the most famous wings in the sky. “It’s great. it’s beautiful. we’re surrounded by amazing sober people,” Ashley Shular said. Sober was the key word for her crew. “We work at a […]
WGNO

Both parties agree Louisiana needs broadband upgrade

Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Acadiana is scheduled for Monday, March 21. She will talk about the importance of bringing broadband to rural areas. We spoke with Democratic and Republican party leaders in Louisiana about the vice president's trip. Surprisingly, both sides agree.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

Louisiana Department of Education grants $17M to childcare providers

The Louisiana Department of Education has funded two rounds of the Teacher Support Grant for open Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) for childcare providers to give teachers one-time stipends or wage supplements. The most recent grant of over $17 million was distributed to over 700 open child care providers in February of 2022.
WGNO "New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM.

