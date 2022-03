They'll tell you they didn't think twice, and it's just part of the job, but everyone else will tell you it was nothing less than heroic. We told you recently about the group of local men that were away on the snowmobile trip when an emergency involving three unconscious men in a local cabin occurred. Off-duty Grand Blanc Township firefighters Adam Frank, Lyle Knopf, Dave Bechtel, and Grand Blanc Township resident Larry Warburton quickly sprang into action, and are now credited with saving the lives of three strangers.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO