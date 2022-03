Today, Governor Hochul’s Department of Health failed to designate COVID-19 as a continued risk to public health, which rolled back worker protections required of the NY HERO Act across the state. Members of the New York Essential Workers Coalition, a statewide group of over 75 labor unions, worker centers, advocacy groups, and community organizations that won the fight to pass NY HERO last year, have called for an investment of $50 million in the Department of Labor to fund enforcement of employers’ COVID safety plans, training for worker committees, and ventilation upgrades for small businesses.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO