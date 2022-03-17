ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
60-year-old man swept away in floodwaters dies

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 60-year-old man drowned after being swept away in floodwaters on Wednesday, March 16, at approximately 3:01 p.m. According...

